GOODYEAR ASIA PACIFIC WINS ASIA RESPONSIBLE ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2024

SHANGHAI, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear is proud to receive two recognitions during the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) ceremony for championing sustainable and responsible business practices. The ceremony was held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on June 28, 2024.

The company was awarded in the Green Leadership category for its largest solar panel installation to date at its Pulandian manufacturing facility in Dalian, China. With more than 29,700 solar panels installed, the panels will power the plant, as well as office and warehouse buildings. This project is estimated to reduce carbon emissions from purchased electricity by 17,000 metric tons per year over 25 years.

In addition, Goodyear was honored in the Social Empowerment category for its "Goodyear Good Care" Campaign. This initiative, now in its fourth consecutive year, involves the donation of 244 "Goodyear Cargo Max" tires to hospitals throughout Thailand, which has significantly enhanced the safety of inter-hospital patient transfer.

Nathaniel Madarang, President, Goodyear Asia Pacific emphasized the significance of the two awards in the pursuit of the company vision. "We are honored that our efforts are being recognized by industry observers and external organizations." He said." These awards serve as testament to our company's commitment to our Goodyear Better Future framework, an extension of our business ethos. The framework's 4 pillars—Sustainable Sourcing, Responsible Operations, Advanced Mobility, and Inspiring Culture — continue to guide our work and focus. We remain steadfast in our commitment to the Asia Pacific region, driven by the vision to be recognized as the best mobility enabler in Luxury, SUV and EV."

AREA recognizes and honors deserving Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible business practices in the following categories: Green Leadership, Social Empowerment, Health Promotion, Investment in People, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting and Responsible Business Leadership. The program also serves as a platform where you can share, educate, and further inspire others to take up ESG and CSR initiatives and help improve the world we live in.

