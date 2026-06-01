GOODYEAR BRINGS ROAD SAFETY INITIATIVE TO KUNSHAN

KUNSHAN, China, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, in collaboration with the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) and the China Road Safety Association (CRSA), conducted a road safety education program for students at Shiyu Elementary School in Kunshan. The event also marked the start of Goodyear's 2026 Annual Global Week of Volunteering in Asia Pacific and its International Children's Day celebration.

Nathaniel Madarang, President of Goodyear Asia Pacific, attended the event and underscored the importance of building road safety awareness from an early age among students, educators, and the broader community.

"Guided by our Better Future mission, we focus our community engagement efforts on three pillars—Safe, Smart and Sustainable," said Madarang. "We are proud to partner with CAAM, CRSA and Shiyu Elementary School to promote road safety education and help foster safer communities where we live and work."

As roads become increasingly shared by buses, cars, motorcycles and bicycles, road safety is more important than ever. Tires are the only part of a vehicle that makes contact with the road, making them essential to helping protect drivers, passengers and pedestrians alike. "At Goodyear, safety is the foundation of our innovation and at the core of how we develop our products," Madarang added.

CAAM Deputy Secretary-General Li Shaohua thanked Goodyear's active participation in road safety initiatives and commented, "Protecting the safety of every traveler is the shared responsibility of all manufacturers in the auto industry. It's our 4th year to bring the road safety initiative to the campus. Today's event showcased the strong commitment from Goodyear."

"We are so delighted to host the road safety initiative to Kunshan," said Hu Gang, vice president, Kunshan Economic & Technological Development Zone, "As a leading global tire manufacturer with over 128 years of history, Goodyear is a pioneer in fulfilling corporate responsibility in our district. This responsibility, not only lies in elevating the development of the auto industry but also in contributing to a safer community.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 51 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About Goodyear in Greater China

Goodyear is a leading tire company serving the Consumer, Commercial and Aviation industries in Greater China. Established in 1994, it employs about 4,000 people and manufactures products in 3 facilities in Dalian, Kunshan, and Qingdao. Its two Development Centers in China collaborate with both local and global customers to shape the latest tire technologies for the future mobility. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com.cn.

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company