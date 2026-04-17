GOODYEAR ELEVATES 3RD ANNUAL DREAM SUMMER CAMP PROGRAM IN YUNNAN

SHANGHAI, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear recently concluded its 3rd annual Dream Summer Camp phase I program in Nujiang, Yunnan province. As a cornerstone of Goodyear's ongoing commitment to supporting high school students in rural areas, this corporate responsibility program aims to inspire the youth to reach their full potential and prepare them for a brighter future.

Marking the third consecutive year of partnership with local schools, this year's initiative featured engaging volunteer-led classes at Yunnan Laowo Town Junior High School and New Era Secondary School. In addition, Goodyear donated the "Goodyear Dream Library" to Laowo Town Junior High School to enrich the students' learning resources and reading environment.

Nat Madarang, President, Goodyear Asia Pacific said, "We take immense pride in the continued success of the Goodyear Dream Summer Camp program. The donation of the Goodyear Dream Library and the dedication of our volunteers reflect our unwavering commitment to supporting underdeveloped communities and shaping a Better Future for our next generation."

Dedicated Goodyear volunteers taught specialized courses tailored to the students, including English, Sustainability, and Financial Literacy. These interactive sessions broadened the students' horizons, enhanced their determination for natural resource conservation, and cultivated personal financial planning and risk prevention skills. In July, Goodyear will implement phase II by hosting Yunnan students in Goodyear's Shanghai office.

"The Goodyear Dream Summer Camp embodies our spirit of hope and empowerment," said Helen Pei, Vice President, Goodyear Asia Pacific Communications & Government Relations. "It is heartening to see our volunteers actively engaging with these young minds, providing them with the knowledge and resources they need to flourish. We are happy to see that students we interacted with 3 years ago are marching towards their dreams more confidently."

"We sincerely thank Goodyear for bringing the Dream Summer Camp to our school for three consecutive years and for donating the 'Goodyear Dream Library,'" said Mr. Zhao Wen, Principal of Laowo Town Junior High School. " This long-term commitment is helping us to improve the quality of our education."

Goodyear's continued commitment to corporate responsibility is deeply rooted in Goodyear Better Future framework. Its 4 pillars – Sustainable Sourcing, Responsible Operations, Advanced Mobility, and Inspiring Culture is woven into its business strategy to drive innovation and operational excellence.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 49 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

SOURCE Goodyear