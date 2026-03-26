GoTone Privilege Club of China Mobile Hong Kong Presents the Asian Debut of "Zero 10"

Connecting a Landmark Art Event Through Innovation and Technology, Redefining the Premium Membership Experience

HONG KONG, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited ("China Mobile Hong Kong"), through its premium service brand GoTone Privilege Club, has partnered with Art Basel Hong Kong to proudly present the globally initiative for art of the digital era "Zero 10", marking its debut in Asia. Through this international arts and cultural occasion, GoTone Privilege Club further demonstrates its brand philosophy of connecting technology with art, culture and lifestyle. The collaboration marks a breakthrough cross-sector partnership, opening the door for members to a new realm of premium experiences with a broader international perspective and enriching their extraordinary lifestyles.

The “Zero 10” exhibition area at Art Basel Hong Kong

Connecting the World Through Tech Art, Reimagining the Realm of Prestige

On 25 March, the first preview day of Art Basel Hong Kong, GoTone Privilege Club and Art Basel Hong Kong hosted an exclusive branded cocktail reception within the exhibition, attracting a distinguished gathering of media representatives, arts and cultural leaders, and notable personalities from across the city. Guests came together to witness the innovative energy sparked by the convergence of art and technology, while the immersive cultural atmosphere brought to life the brand's renewed vision and practice of premium membership service.

Amid the vibrant ambience, Noah Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer of Art Basel, delivered the opening welcome remarks, followed by Mr. Lei Liqun, Director and Executive Vice President of China Mobile Hong Kong, who was invited to address the audience. In his speech, Mr. Lei shared his vision for fostering deeper integration between technology, culture and lifestyle, underscoring GoTone Privilege Club's commitment to continually pushing beyond traditional service boundaries and curating more diverse, forward-looking and tastefully refined premium experiences for its members.

Mr. Lei Liqun said, "China Mobile has always been committed to building meaningful connections, connecting people with people, people with things, and things with things, while also connecting technology with everyday life. Today, we are delighted to extend that spirit of connection into the realm of art through our partnership with Art Basel Hong Kong, opening up broader cultural horizons for our members. We firmly believe that truly exceptional service goes beyond functionality. It is not only about connection, but also about inspiration."

A Shared Vision, Opening a New Dialogue Between Art and Technology

As Art Basel's global digital art project, "Zero 10" makes its debut in Asia this year, curated by Eli Scheinman, Curator and Program Lead of Zero 10, and proudly presented by GoTone Privilege Club. The exhibition brings together 14 participating entities, featuring a diverse range of practices, including generative systems, algorithmic art and AI-driven creations, fully showcasing the boundless possibilities of artistic expression in the digital age.

For GoTone Privilege Club, "Zero 10" represents more than a world-class artistic collaboration. It is also a profound alignment grounded in a shared vision. While "Zero 10" spotlights innovative expressions of art in the digital era and explores the limitless integration of the fusion of technology and art, GoTone Privilege Club has likewise been exploring how cutting-edge digital intelligence can unlock richer and more diverse cultural lifestyle experiences for its members.

It is precisely this shared pursuit of innovation, taste and future-forward living that has brought GoTone Privilege Club and Art Basel Hong Kong together, creating a compelling example of collaboration between technology and art. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the relationship between GoTone Privilege Club and Art Basel Hong Kong, presenting a refreshing arts experience while inviting members to explore a broader and more layered world of culture and lifestyle.

Building on the Past, Expanding the Landscape of Member Privileges

Through an evolving portfolio of exclusive privileges and curated experiences, GoTone Privilege Club goes beyond telecommunications services to build a premium service platform that integrates culture, technology and lifestyle, empowering members to embrace elevated living and enjoy truly exceptional exclusivity.

This year, GoTone Privilege Club enters a new chapter with a refreshed brand identity. The brand will continue to enrich its privilege offerings and elevate service quality, delivering more refined and attentive experiences for its valued members. At the same time, it will further expand the services scope, opening the door together with members to world-class cultural and lifestyle experiences and ushering in a new chapter of bespoke premium living.

The VIP access experience to this international art event, presented by GoTone Privilege Club, is one of the brand's exclusive member privileges under its "access to rare and exceptional events". Looking ahead, GoTone Privilege Club will continue to be driven by innovation, deepen strategic partnerships with leading international platforms across culture, art and lifestyle, and further expand its privilege ecosystem. The brand aims to curate more distinctive, meaningful and memorable experiences for members, opening the door to an even richer and more rewarding world of prestige. More exciting experiences are yet to come.

About China Mobile Hong Kong Limited

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited ("China Mobile Hong Kong") is the wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited (HKEx: 941), which is listed on the Fortune Global 500. CMHK was incepted in January 1997 and was the first mobile network operator to launch PCS services in Hong Kong.

As the world's leading mobile network brand with the largest customer base*, The Company offers innovative and comprehensive communications services, including voice, data, IDD and international roaming through 5G, 4G LTE and 3GHSPA and other technologies. The Company is committed to the development of 5G with new technologies such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, cloud computing and big data, integrating 5G applications in different industries, promoting the construction and development of smart city groups in Greater Bay Area.

* China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited. As of 31 December 2024, China Mobile Limited had the largest number of mobile network subscribers in the world.

About Art Basel

Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel is today the premier fair for Modern and contemporary art, staging annual shows in Basel, Miami Beach, Hong Kong, Paris and Doha. Each show is distinguished by its host city and region, reflected in the participating galleries, the artworks on display, and the parallel programmes developed in collaboration with local cultural institutions. Through digital platforms such as Zero 10 and the Art Basel app, as well as initiatives including The Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report, The Art Basel and UBS Survey of Global Collecting, the Art Basel Awards, and the Art Basel Shop, Art Basel extends its influence well beyond the fair halls. For more information, please visit artbasel.com.

SOURCE China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited