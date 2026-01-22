Government of Telangana and Blaize Sign MoU at Davos to Launch Telangana AI Innovation Hub and Advance Applied AI Initiatives

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Telangana today announced that it signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Blaize Inc. earlier this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, outlining the intention to launch the Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH) and marking a significant step in the state's ambition to become a global center for applied, industry-driven artificial intelligence.

Government of Telangana and Blaize Sign MoU at Davos (PRNewsfoto/Blaize Inc.)

Under the MoU, Blaize intends to establish a Research and Development (R&D) Center in the State of Telangana, focused on advanced AI computing to support applied AI initiatives and government-led projects. The collaboration is anticipated to enable applied research, pilot programs, and deployment-oriented AI initiatives aligned with Telangana's strategic priorities.

The MoU further outlines a proposed framework for collaboration with relevant line departments and ministries of the Government of Telangana. These initiatives may progress into pilots, deployments, or implementation projects, subject to applicable approvals, guidelines, and project-specific agreements.

Any such initiatives are expected to be executed, where applicable, through separate, project-specific agreements or contracts, defining scope, funding, and deliverables in accordance with applicable policies and regulations.

Building an Applied AI Ecosystem in Telangana

The Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH) is envisioned as an enabling platform to accelerate applied AI innovation across public sector use cases, infrastructure modernization, and real-world deployments. Through this collaboration, Telangana aims to combine advanced AI compute capabilities with domain-specific applications to support economic development, sustainability, and public service outcomes.

The Government of Telangana, through TAIH and relevant departments, intends to work with Blaize to identify, structure, and advance potential initiatives toward pilot programs and implementation projects, while facilitating necessary approvals under applicable state policies.

Executive Statements

Sanjay Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) and Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana, said:

"Telangana is focused on using AI as a force multiplier for governance, sustainability, and economic growth. This collaboration provides a structured pathway to explore AI-driven pilots across critical sectors. By working through specific projects with Blaize, we aim to responsibly evaluate and deploy solutions that improve efficiency, resilience, and public outcomes."

Dinakar Munagala, Co-Founder and CEO of Blaize, said:

"This MoU with the Government of Telangana represents a meaningful step toward making applied AI real, scalable, and impactful. Telangana has demonstrated a clear vision for how AI can be translated from innovation into outcomes across infrastructure, sustainability, and public services. Through our intended R&D presence and collaboration with TAIH, we look forward to supporting pilot programs and deployment-oriented initiatives that bring advanced AI computing closer to real-world problems."

Phani Nagarjuna, CEO of the Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH), said:

"The launch of the Telangana AI Innovation Hub marks a new chapter in the state's AI journey. Our collaboration with Blaize is designed to strengthen Telangana's applied AI ecosystem by connecting advanced computing platforms with government-led use cases. TAIH will serve as a catalyst to help move promising ideas into pilots and, where appropriate, into real deployments that deliver measurable impact."

About the Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH)

TAIH is an autonomous entity established by the Government of Telangana to foster innovation, research, and deployment of Artificial Intelligence. It serves as a bridge between government, industry, and academia to solve global challenges at population scale. TAIH operates across six strategic pillars - Talent foundry, Impact labs, Digital backbone, Capital flywheel, Acceleration engine and Global ecosystem ensuring a seamless journey from skills and research to startups, capital and real-world deployment. To learn more, visit www.taih.ai.

About Blaize

Blaize provides a full-stack programmable processor architecture suite and low-code/no-code software platform that enables AI processing solutions for high-performance computing at the network's edge and in the data center. Blaize specializes in delivering Practical AI solutions through its hybrid, programmable, and efficient AI inference platform, designed for real-world applications. Blaize AI solutions deliver real-time insights and decision-making capabilities at low power consumption, high efficiency, minimal size, and low cost. Headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California, Blaize has more than 220 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit www.blaize.com or follow us on LinkedIn @blaizeinc.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Blaize, including statements regarding the the expected scope of the engagement with Government of Telangana and any potential definitive agreements related thereto; the industry in which Blaize operates, market opportunities, and product offerings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: the uncertainties about entering a definitive agreement, launching of a Telangana AI Innovation Hub, and entering into the separate project specific engagements. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Blaize assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Blaize does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

