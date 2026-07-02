Gprnt Partners SGX Group to Strengthen Climate Reporting, Transition Planning, and Help Companies Build Long-Term Competitiveness on ESGenome

Announced at the inaugural SGX Group-Gprnt Climate Action Forum

Streamlines and simplifies the process for SGX-listed companies to fulfil mandatory climate reporting applying the standards issued by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB)

Complements broader efforts by the Council for a Competitive Climate Transition (C3T [1] ) to foster more robust transition planning and supply chain engagement

When paired with the Green 100, establishes a common foundation for nationwide sustainability reporting, allowing businesses large and small to actively participate in the low-carbon transition

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gprnt today announced a partnership with SGX Group (Singapore Exchange) to advance the capabilities of its ESGenome digital disclosure portal through synergies with Gprnt's nationwide sustainability reporting utility. The enhanced portal will focus on helping SGX-listed companies meet growing expectations around ISSB-based Climate-Related Disclosures[2] (CRD), Scope 3 emissions reporting, and corporate transition planning. The partnership also lays the groundwork for greater connectivity and interoperability across Singapore's sustainability ecosystem, enabling participants to more seamlessly leverage their sustainability data to unlock supplier engagement, sustainable procurement, and green financing opportunities, as well as improve overall Scope 3 readiness on a common digital infrastructure.

The announcement was unveiled at the SGX Group-Gprnt Climate Action Forum, officiated by Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations. The Forum convenes leading voices from corporates, capital markets, solution providers and the public sector, to foster awareness and capability-building across the SGX-listed community.

Powering the next phase of sustainability reporting for Singapore's listed companies

ESGenome will leverage Gprnt's digital infrastructure and automated reporting capabilities to reduce reporting burdens:

The portal will feature CRD modules developed in consultation with relevant government agencies, to foster greater clarity for companies seeking to meet their mandatory reporting obligations. These modules incorporate guided workflows and plain-language prompts to support companies embarking on climate reporting for the first time.

The portal has been wholly migrated onto the Gprnt platform, allowing users to automate their Scope 1 and 2 emissions calculations using trusted government data.

These upgrades pave the way for the phased introduction of AI-powered capabilities to support disclosure preparation, climate risk and opportunity assessments, and the development of climate targets and transition plans.

Partnering the Council for a Competitive Climate Transition (C3T)

Gprnt, SGX Group and the C3T share a common objective of supporting companies to generate high-quality sustainability disclosures, develop robust corporate transition plans, and mobilise their supply chains to strengthen their long-term resilience and competitiveness. To this effect:

The C3T will engage Gprnt and SGX Group to provide SGX-listed companies with relevant information and resources relating to climate risks, transition pathways, and sectoral benchmarks; and to continually identify information gaps and additional resources needed to support transition planning.

The C3T encourages SGX-listed companies to participate in the Green 100 national movement as Enterprise "Queen Bees", and mobilise their suppliers, customers, and business partners to embark on basic sustainability reporting and capability building. By doing so, companies enhance the environmental competitiveness and resilience of their supply chains, improve their access to decision-useful data for Scope 3 emissions reporting, and unlock future opportunities for greener procurement and sustainable supply chain financing .

Mr Chan Kum Kong, Head of Capital Market Development, SGX Group, said: "Companies are increasingly integrating climate-related risks and opportunities into strategy and risk management; and investors want confidence that these issues are being actively monitored and addressed. We recognise that readiness varies across companies, which is why large public companies can play an important role in supporting C3T's efforts and lifting capability across their value chains. Done well, this is not just climate action – it is part of value unlock; strengthening resilience, competitiveness and long-term enterprise value."

Mr Kok Ping Soon, Co-Chair of the C3T, said, "Climate action is no longer just about compliance, it is about competitiveness. In SBF's National Business Survey, half of Singapore businesses expect climate risks to affect them and see decarbonisation as a way to lower costs. Yet many SMEs remain at the starting line, with 56% yet to begin and 92% lacking dedicated sustainability manpower. Listed companies can change this by leading from the front and bringing their suppliers along. Through C3T, we look forward to working with SGX, SGX-listed companies, and their value chains to turn reporting into action, and action into competitive advantage."

Mr Lionel Wong, Chief Executive Officer, Gprnt, said, "What began as an effort to simplify sustainability reporting has now evolved into a common infrastructure for nationwide disclosures. Through ESGenome and the Green 100, we are creating a shared foundation for ESG reporting, trusted data, transition planning, value-chain engagement, and sustainable finance, reducing fragmentation and making it easier for companies of all sizes to participate meaningfully in Singapore's green transition."

About Gprnt

Gprnt is a digital platform for sustainability disclosures and granular, verifiable ESG data. Launched by the MAS, it equips businesses of all sizes with an automated Disclosure solution and value-added services Marketplace, underpinned by an open and interoperable data platform. By harnessing technology to make sustainability reporting accessible and actionable, Gprnt empowers businesses to measure and act on their sustainability efforts at scale.

For more information on Gprnt, please visit www.gprnt.ai.

[1] Launched in Apr 2026, the Council for a Competitive Climate Transition (C3T) is co-chaired by the National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS) and Singapore Business Federation (SBF) to help strengthen businesses' climate resilience and competitiveness. [2] Singapore's CRD requirements are aligned to the global standards issued by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

SOURCE Gprnt