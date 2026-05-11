Grab and Nuitée Announce Exclusive Partnership To Provide Seamless Travel Accommodation Booking Within The Grab App

SINGAPORE and DUBLIN, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia's leading superapp, Grab, has partnered with Nuitée, an AI-first travel technology company, to launch GrabStays, a new travel accommodation booking service within the Grab app.

Powered by Nuitée's global travel infrastructure, GrabStays is especially convenient for Grab users to make last-minute travel accommodation booking as it is integrated into the Grab superapp, thus making travel accommodation booking – both last-minute and planned – as easy as requesting a Grab ride.

Benefits of GrabStays

Under this exclusive partnership, Nuitée provides the underlying infrastructure supporting GrabStays, including the API-based integration that gives users access to Nuitée's global hotel inventory. With GrabStays, users are offered competitive same-day rates from Nuitee's global hotel inventory, and also benefit from earning loyalty points (GrabCoins) in the Grab's ecosystem.

When using GrabStays, users can:

Discover and book travel accommodation easily within the Grab app. They do not need new accounts or payment setups, and can instead book directly through their existing Grab account. Users also earn GrabCoins and receive personalized Grab's promotions across mobility, food, and travel services.

Access GrabStays AI chatbot, to which they can ask questions about hotel features, location, as well as input their preferences. The chatbot provides detailed responses and helps users book the stay that best meet their needs.

Once a stay is booked, the Grab app will proactively surface other services that users need, such as ride bookings to and from the hotel, in just one tap away.

GrabStays is one the services launched under Grab's Partner Apps programme, which makes products, services, and content from third-party partner brands directly available within the Grab app, complementing Grab's core suite of on-demand offerings. Through Partner Apps, Grab is expanding the number and types of services available to users, while giving businesses the opportunity to reach Grab's millions of monthly transacting users region-wide.

GrabStays will launch first in Singapore later this month, followed by other markets in 2026.

Paul-Eric Licari, Regional Head, Group Business Development at Grab, said: "Grab's promise to be an intelligent everyday guide for millions in Southeast Asia doesn't stop at one's borders. With 200 million passengers moving through Southeast Asian airports annually, GrabStays is how we make the regional travel experience more frictionless. By bridging the gap between mobility, payments, and accommodation, we are creating a more rewarding journey for consumers and a powerful engine for our partners to scale their reach within our ecosystem."

Med Benmansour, Founder and CEO of Nuitée, said: "This partnership demonstrates how travel can be delivered as infrastructure rather than a standalone product. By enabling embedded, programmable distribution, we support partners like Grab in integrating travel seamlessly into their existing ecosystems."

About Grab



Grab is a leading superapp in Southeast Asia, operating across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors. Serving over 900 cities in eight Southeast Asian countries – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – Grab enables millions of people everyday to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending and insurance, all through a single app. We operate supermarkets in Malaysia under Jaya Grocer and Everrise, which enables us to bring the convenience of on-demand grocery delivery to more consumers in the country. As part of our financial services offerings, we also provide digital banking services through GXS Bank in Singapore and GXBank in Malaysia. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone. Grab strives to serve a triple bottom line – we aim to simultaneously deliver financial performance for our shareholders and have a positive social impact, which includes economic empowerment for millions of people in the region, while mitigating our environmental footprint.

About Nuitée



Nuitée is a travel technology company providing infrastructure APIs tailored for the travel sector, transforming how hotel connectivity and distribution are built and scaled. Its platform acts as a critical link between accommodation providers and demand partners, enabling seamless access to global inventory, real-time pricing, and booking capabilities.

As a multi-product ecosystem, Nuitée empowers businesses to build their own booking experiences, monetize their audience, and create recurring revenue streams while retaining full control over their brand, pricing, and customer relationship. Founded in 2017, Nuitée operates with a globally distributed team supporting partners worldwide.

Contact:

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SOURCE Nuitée