GRAFF FOR NATION: REVIVING MASTERPIECES WITH GRAFFITI ART IN LANGKAWI

LANGKAWI, Malaysia, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (MOTAC), through its agency, the National Art Gallery Malaysia, is proud to announce the upcoming 'Graff for Nation' event, taking place from 25th to 29th October 2024, at the Kuah Old Hospital in Langkawi, Kedah. This exciting initiative is organized in collaboration with the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA), District Gallery & Shop, Crossover, Northboundkrew, MTN, Drips Drops, Strictly Alphabet, and several local brands.

Graff For Nation

The selection of the Kuah Old Hospital as the venue is inspired by the success of the previous event, the Kuah Graffiti Festival (KGF) X Meeting of Styles (MOS), which revitalized the space as a center for creative arts.

Graff for Nation is an interpretation of contemporary art exhibitions with the theme "Letter Painting," where graffiti artists create artwork in the form of letters that convey the essence of Malaysian and regional masterpieces. The program brings together 42 graffiti artists, both local and international, from various countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, China, Spain, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Belgium, Turkey, and India.

Graff for Nation emphasizes the concepts of innovation, collaboration, professional development, and adaptability among the art community. The event is part of an effort to enhance the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI to ensure the strength of the nation, country, and civilization by empowering language and culture and uncovering treasures through masterpieces.

According to the Director-General of the National Art Gallery Malaysia, Mr. Amerrudin Ahmad, "This initiative is in line with the call from YAB Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, to encourage the exploration of the nation's literary masterpieces, especially among the younger and newer generations. This effort not only aims to elevate culture through literature and explore the nation's heritage but also to strengthen deeply rooted knowledge traditions."

Additionally, the uniqueness of Graff for Nation is not just in its graffiti art but also in the fusion of street culture elements such as streetwear, custom toy art, and coffee culture. The program will host supporting activities known as Nat Graff, which aim to strengthen connections between the art community and the local ecosystem, including graphic designers, baristas, as well as food and beverage entrepreneurs. This initiative brings a new dimension to organizing such programs, making it a vibrant and high-impact event.

The public is invited to attend the launching ceremony of Graff for Nation, which will take place on 27th October 2024 (Sunday) at 3:00 PM at the Kuah Old Hospital, Langkawi. Through this program, the National Art Gallery hopes it will serve as a meaningful platform for disseminating information and cultural values that can strengthen unity within the community. Don't miss the chance to witness creative graffiti art and take part in Nat Graff's supporting activities, celebrating street culture that is rich in creativity and innovation.

For more information, follow the official Instagram accounts of the National Art Gallery Malaysia (@nationalartgallerymy) and the National Art Gallery Langkawi (@naglangkawi), or visit our website at www.artgallery.gov.my.

SOURCE National Art Gallery