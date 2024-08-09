Graid Technology Partners with BeeGFS by ThinkParQ as Taiwan Partner

TAIPEI, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graid Technology, a leader in innovative data storage solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with BeeGFS, the high-performance parallel file system developed by ThinkParQ. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in delivering advanced High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications across Taiwan.

Graid Technology has been at the forefront of providing cutting-edge data storage and acceleration solutions, including its flagship product, SupremeRAID™. With the integration of BeeGFS, Graid Technology aims to revolutionize the deployment of HPC applications by offering a robust, scalable, and high-throughput file system tailored to meet the demanding needs of scientific research, data analytics, and enterprise workloads.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Maximum Performance and Scalability: BeeGFS, known for its exceptional performance and scalability, will be integrated into Graid Technology's SupremeRAID™ solutions, ensuring that HPC applications can handle massive datasets efficiently. Optimized for Diverse Workloads: The collaboration will enable support for a wide range of workloads, from small-scale research projects to large-scale enterprise applications, providing flexibility and robustness in various operational environments. Regional Expertise and Support: As the official partner for the Taiwan region, Graid Technology will provide localized support and services, ensuring that customers benefit from tailored solutions that meet regional requirements and industry standards.

"We are thrilled to partner with BeeGFS by ThinkParQ, a globally recognized leader in parallel file system technology," said Leander Yu, CEO of Graid Technology. "This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled performance and innovation in HPC applications. By integrating BeeGFS with our SupremeRAID™ solutions, we are poised to set a new standard in data storage solution and computational efficiency in Taiwan."

This partnership between Graid Technology and BeeGFS is set to transform the HPC ecosystem in Taiwan, providing organizations with the tools they need to achieve their computational goals with greater efficiency and reliability.

About Graid Technology:

Graid Technology, led by a dedicated team of experts with decades of experience in the SDS, ASIC, and storage industries, continues to push boundaries in data storage innovation. SupremeRAID™, hailed as the world's only NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of PCIe 3, 4, and 5 SSD performance, eliminates traditional RAID bottlenecks, leveraging GPU acceleration to maximize enterprise SSD performance. The company's headquarters in Silicon Valley, supported by an R&D center in Taiwan, symbolizes our global commitment to pioneering advancements in storage solutions.

About ThinkParQ and BeeGFS:

ThinkParQ, the company behind BeeGFS, develops high-performance parallel file system solutions that are used by some of the world's largest and most complex HPC environments. BeeGFS is designed to offer extreme scalability and flexibility, making it a preferred choice for many organizations globally.

