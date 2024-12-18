GRAMMY-AWARD WINNING DJ BLACK COFFEE IS COMING BACK TO SINGAPORE ON JANUARY 11, 2025

South African DJ and Global Music Icon to Bring his Signature Afro-House Sound to 27 Pasir Panjang, presented by Collective Minds

Presale tickets sold out within minutes upon launch. General Sales i s now open.

i Winner of World's Best DJ of 2024 and 2022 Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Subconsciousl y.

High-profile collaborations with Drake, Alicia Key , Usher, Diplo and mor e.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Coffee, the internationally acclaimed South African DJ and producer, will perform live at 27 Pasir Panjang on January 11, 2025, bringing his powerful Afro-house sound and dynamic stage presence to Singapore for one unforgettable night. This highly anticipated event promises to be an electric showcase of his genre-defining beats and unique musical vision, as he continues to captivate audiences around the world.

Collective Minds presents Black Coffee. Buy your tickets at collectiveminds.asia

As one of the most sought-after performers in electronic music, Black Coffee has established himself as a global icon, earning accolades such as a Grammy winner and recognition for his groundbreaking collaborations with artists like Drake, Usher, and Alicia Keys. Known for his soulful take on house music infused with African rhythms, Black Coffee's performances are renowned for their emotional depth and vibrant energy.

The January 11 show will be a unique opportunity to experience Black Coffee's artistry in an intimate setting, with his electrifying sets offering fans a journey through the rich textures of Afrobeat, deep house, and progressive sounds. With a history of sold-out shows and unforgettable performances around the world, this concert is not to be missed.

Tickets & Registration

General sales are now open. Get your tickets now !

Event Details:

Date: January 11, 2025

Venue: Pasir Panjang Powerstation, 27 Pasir Panjang Road

Doors Open: 9pm

Set Times: TBC

About Black Coffee

Since emerging from the vibrant music scene in South Africa, Black Coffee has become one of the most influential figures in modern electronic music. With a string of chart-topping releases, celebrated collaborations, and sold-out performances around the globe, Black Coffee's ability to blend soulful house music with African influences has garnered him a massive international following. His unique style and dedication to pushing the boundaries of dance music have solidified his place as a leading force in the global music landscape.

About 27 Pasir Panjang (The Powerstation)

Nestled in the heart of Singapore, The Powerstation is an iconic relic of the city's industrial past. Built in 1953, this former power station has been reborn as an evocative and raw urban space, where heritage meets contemporary culture. With its towering ceilings, weathered steel, and industrial charm, The Powerstation provides an unparalleled backdrop for immersive events. Once a hub of energy for the city, it now pulses with a different kind of power—creativity, music, and connection.

Complemented with the distinctive immersive and soulful qualities of Black Coffee's music, the night of 11 Jan 2025 will bring a truly unique experience unlike any other in Singapore.

About Collective Minds

Collective Minds is Asia's leading touring and entertainment company, dedicated to creating unforgettable moments that connect audiences with the world's most innovative and dynamic live performances. Driven by a passion for bringing people together through exceptional experiences, Collective Minds produces, curates, and promotes a diverse array of shows, from high-energy concerts to groundbreaking festivals and exclusive live performances.

Born from a sub-culture of music lovers, Collective Minds is redefining live entertainment and playing it loud.

Visit them at www.collectiveminds.asia .

SOURCE Collective Minds