Grand & Straits Optical Highlights Toa Payoh Outlet and Prepares to Introduce Meta Smart Eyewear in Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand & Straits Optical, a homegrown optical retailer serving Singapore's heartland communities for more than four decades, is spotlighting its Toa Payoh outlet as part of its ongoing commitment to providing customers with a wide selection of quality eyewear at accessible price points.

Operated by Grand Optical & Contact Lens Pte Ltd and Straits Optical & Contact Lens Pte Ltd, the company currently runs five outlets across Singapore, serving customers in neighbourhood locations with convenient and affordable eyewear solutions.

Located at Blk 190 Toa Payoh Central #01-568 Singapore 310190, the Toa Payoh outlet offers customers an extensive range of eyewear collections suitable for young adults, working professionals, and families.

With over 1,000 eyewear frames and sunglasses available, customers can explore a wide variety of styles while receiving personalised recommendations and fitting guidance from experienced staff. The outlet is open daily from 10:45am to 9:00pm, making it convenient for heartland shoppers.

Expanding Eyewear Innovation with Gen 2 Meta Smart Eyewear

As consumer interest grows in eyewear that combines style with smart technology, Grand & Straits Optical has introduced the Gen 2 Meta AI glasses, including Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta collections, featuring both sunglasses and optical series.

Singapore is among the first in Asia to carry available stocks of these latest-generation Meta smart eyewear models.

The collection blends iconic eyewear designs with advanced smart technology features designed to support modern lifestyles.

Available in both sunglasses and prescription options in limited quantities, the Meta smart eyewear can also be customised with prescription lenses and transition lenses to suit individual vision needs.

Featured Models in the Gen 2 Collection

Popular models available include:

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (Gen 2)

- The most iconic and best-selling model, especially in classic black frames with green lenses

Ray-Ban Meta Headliner (Gen 2) / Skyler (Gen 2)

- Stylish lifestyle options suited for everyday wear

Oakley Meta HSTN / Oakley Meta Vanguard

- Designed for performance and popular among athletes

What's New in Gen 2 Meta Smart Eyewear

The Gen 2 Meta AI glasses offer enhanced smart capabilities, including:

Improved audio and camera performance

Hands-free photo and video capture

Voice-activated Meta AI assistance

Seamless connectivity for calls, music, and social sharing

Now available in both sunglasses and prescription options in limited quantities, the Meta smart eyewear collection is available at selected outlets, including:

Straits Optical – Clementi Outlet

Blk 443 Clementi Centre Ave 3 #01-73

Singapore 120443

Grand Optical – Toa Payoh Outlet

Blk 190 Toa Payoh Central #01-568

Singapore 310190

Customers are welcome to visit the outlets to experience and try on the smart eyewear in-store before making a purchase. Availability is limited and subject to current stock.

A Stronger Eyewear Experience for Heartland Shoppers

Grand & Straits Optical first began operations in 1980 with its Clementi outlet and has since grown into a trusted neighbourhood optical retailer serving generations of customers.

With a focus on quality eyewear, personalised service, and accessible pricing, the company continues to strengthen its product offerings while keeping pace with evolving consumer needs.

"Our goal is to make quality eyewear accessible for heartland shoppers while staying connected with the latest advancements in technology," said Cherie Theng from Grand & Straits Optical.

"By introducing Gen 2 Meta AI eyewear we aim to offer customers a new category of eyewear that enhances everyday lifestyles, while allowing them to experience the products in-store before making a purchase."

Meta Smart Eyewear – Now Available (Limited Stocks)

The Meta eyewear collection integrates modern technology features into classic eyewear designs, offering customers a new way to stay connected and enhance productivity in their daily routines.

As one of the first retailers in Asia to offer the latest Gen 2 Meta AI glasses, Grand & Straits Optical invites customers to visit selected outlets to explore the collection firsthand.

Currently available in limited quantities at selected outlets, customers are encouraged to visit in-store to experience the collection firsthand.

Customers can visit the Toa Payoh or Clementi outlets, or follow Grand & Straits Optical on Instagram (@gs.eyewear) and Facebook (Grand & Straits Optical) for the latest updates.

About Grand & Straits Optical

Grand & Straits Optical is a Singapore-based optical retailer operated by Straits Optical & Contact Lens Pte Ltd and Grand Optical & Contact Lens Pte Ltd, providing eyewear and contact lens solutions through neighbourhood outlets across Singapore.

Established in 1980, the company offers a wide selection of eyewear frames, sunglasses, and contact lenses, supported by experienced staff and personalised service. With more than 1,000 eyewear styles available, Grand & Straits Optical aims to provide customers with quality eyewear solutions that combine comfort, style, and accessibility.

Website: https://www.grandstraits.sg/

SOURCE Grand & Straits Optical