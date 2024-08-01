Grand Copthorne Waterfront Invests in the Future with Aiello's AI-Powered Smart Room System for Hospitality

TAIPEI, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiello is pleased to announce a collaboration with Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, introducing the smart hotel AI system, Aiello Voice Assistant (AVA) to take guest experiences at this property to next level. This partnership marks a significant step in integrating advanced AI technology into the hotel's ecosystem, setting a new standard for smart, future-forward hospitality where the entire guest environment can be controlled through AI Assistants.

Grand Copthorne Waterfront has implemented the Aiello Voice Assistant and integrated it with IoT controls to enhance the customer experience.

Nestled along the picturesque Singapore River, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel is renowned for luxurious accommodations and exceptional service, combined with a strong commitment to sustainability. The hotel has embraced smart hospitality by replacing all guest room telephones with AVA, transforming each room into a connected, smart environment designed for the future. Guests can utilize AVA for hands-free calls, communication with hotel staff, or to voice their questions and requests, ensuring prompt service. For instance, guests can request room service directly through AVA, streamlining operations, and enhancing efficiency.

Meanwhile, Aiello also facilitates integration with other systems, including the Property Management System (PMS) and the newly defined Hospitality Task Management System (TMS). This system ensures that when guests make a request to AVA, tasks are automatically assigned to the designated employees and departments, significantly reducing communication costs and optimizing efficiency across the hotel's front office, guest rooms, and backend operations. The smart rooms at Grand Copthorne Waterfront allow guests to use voice commands to control various features, including the TV, lights, and air conditioning, or select smart room modes like "Good Morning" and "Good Night" for convenience and comfort.

"We are excited to introduce AVA at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel as part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing guest experiences through innovation," said Mr. Andrew Tan, General Manager of Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel. "With AVA's integrated IoT capabilities, guests can experience a new level of convenience and personalized service, reflecting our dedication to delivering exceptional hospitality."

Aiello's CEO and Co-founder, Mr Vic Shen, emphasized the transformative impact of AI integration: "Through our partnership with Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, Aiello is proud to lead the charge in redefining hospitality with advanced AI technology. By replacing traditional phones with AVA and integrating IoT-connected smart rooms with powerful support from our local partner, Go Nimbus, we aim to set a bold new standard for intuitive guest interactions."

This innovative guest interface not only enhances operational efficiency but also elevates the overall guest experience, marking a significant leap forward in hospitality technology.

About Aiello

Aiello is a leading provider of Voice AI in the hospitality industry. Its flagship product, Aiello Voice Assistant, is a multi-award-winning talk & touch voice AI technology solution aimed at streamlining hotel operations, enhancing the guest experience, and generating insights about customer behavior. The state-of-the-art Aiello Voice Assistant is designed to elevate the guest experience with its unique AI-powered features and capabilities. Since 2019, Aiello Voice Assistant has been deployed in over 100 hotels, encompassing 10,000 rooms, and has answered over 14 million inquiries from 2.5 million end users in Chinese, Japanese, Thai, and English.

Learn more at Aiello's official website: https://aiello.ai/

About Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore

An award-winning and sustainable riverside hotel, tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city; an ideal one-stop-shop for travellers of all kinds. This picturesque waterfront location along the bank of the Singapore River offers easy accessibility to the business and shopping districts, enabling business and leisure travellers the best of both worlds. Our international awards and accolades include Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award 2023, Best Convention Hotel Singapore (2019-2020), Best Luxury Hotel Singapore (2018-2019), International Five Star Hotel (2019-2020), NTUC Digital Learning Transformation Award 2018, and BCA Green Mark Platinum 2015-2021 by the Building and Construction Authority. Visit www.grandcopthorne.com.sg for more information.

About Millennium Hotels and Resorts

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is the global brand of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited (M&C), a global hotel company which owns, manages and operates over 145 hotels across some 80 locations. It has several distinct hotel brands, including Grand Millennium, Millennium, M Social, Copthorne and Kingsgate, throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States. Occupying the best locations in gateway cities around the world, MHR has the perfect address for business and leisure travellers. M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore-listed global property company City Developments Limited, and a member of the Hong Leong Group. Visit http://www.millenniumhotels.com for more information.

For further information, please contact:

Amy Lai

Marketing Manager, Aiello

E-mail: [email protected]

Carolyn Wishnowski

Director, Global Branding, Marketing & Loyalty, Millennium Hotels and Resorts

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Aiello Inc.