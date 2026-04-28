Empowering Cross-Sector Leaders to Drive the Sports Economy Growth Engine

HONG KONG, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grand Launching Ceremony of the HKMA Elite Marketers' Alumni cum Leadership Forum: "Marketing X Sports: Partnering to Unlock Business Opportunities in Hong Kong's Sports Economy" was successfully held on Friday, 24 April 2026 at the Celebration Hall 2, Kai Tak Stadium. Nearly 500 top marketers gathered to celebrate marketing excellence and witness a new milestone in Hong Kong's marketing industry.

Grand Launch of HKMA Elite Marketers’ Alumni

Carrying Forward the Industry's "Oscars" Tradition of Excellence

Established in 1985 by The Hong Kong Management Association, the HKMA Awards for Marketing Excellence had been widely regarded as the "Oscars" of the industry, garnering strong recognition and attracting many of the city's highest-profile campaigns and marketers who had helped shape Hong Kong's economic development. Over the years, the Awards had honoured nearly 800 visionary campaigns and marketing leaders, elevating professional standards across Hong Kong and the wider region.

The HKMA Elite Marketers' Alumni Officially Launched

Building on this distinguished legacy, the HKMA Elite Marketers' Alumni was established to bring together generations of award winners who were all the most seasoned marketers in town. The Alumni aimed to champion marketing excellence, strengthen industry engagement, nurture future talent, and serve as a strategic think tank, offering insights to support the Government, NGOs, start-ups, and SMEs in driving Hong Kong's economic growth and regional competitiveness.

Prof Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges GBS JP, Chairperson, The Hong Kong Management Association delivered a Welcoming Address, stated that "Today marks a significant milestone as we establish the HKMA Elite Marketers' Alumni, bringing together this distinguished community of marketing and business leaders. The Alumni will serve as a platform to foster collaboration, inspire innovation, and contribute thought leadership to the wider business community, while nurturing future generations of marketing talent. Today's Leadership Forum is therefore both timely and significant. By bringing together leaders from the marketing, business and sports sectors, we aim to explore how cross-sector collaboration can unlock new opportunities and contribute to Hong Kong's continued growth."

Mr Bruce Lam, Founding Chairperson of HKMA Elite Marketers' Alumni said in his opening address that, "For many marketers, being recognized by the HKMA Awards for Marketing Excellence represents one of the highest honours in the profession. It is not only a mark of excellence, but also a reflection of vision, dedication, and the ability to create meaningful business value through marketing. I warmly invite all past award winners to join our Elite Marketers' Alumni. This is a community built by you, for you, a forward-looking platform to continue your journey from achieving excellence to shaping the future of our industry together."

Following the Launching Ceremony, a Leadership Forum entitled "Marketing x Sports: Partnering to Unlock Business Opportunities in Hong Kong's Sports Economy" was held, featuring a distinguished line-up of speakers who shared insights on:

Leadership Forum I: "Powering Hong Kong's Sports Economy: Insights from Global Experiences"

Mr Casper Stylsvig, Executive Director, Sports Business, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, shared his profound insights on the transformation of Hong Kong's sports industry in his keynote address. "Sport is no longer an event or competition; it is one of Hong Kong's most promising next growth engines," said Mr Casper Stylsvig. "Great sports cities aren't defined by trophies. They are defined by ecosystems where fans feel a real emotional connection, brands find long-term value, and economic benefits follow year after year."

He further noted that inclusive sports build "social capital" which in turn "fuels long-term economic resilience," urging the industry to unite under the banner of "one city, one vision."

During the panel discussion, several guests shared incisive insights on how Hong Kong can draw upon global experience. Mr Robbie McRobbie, General Manager – Sports Content & Development, Kai Tak Sports Park Limited, noted that the venue has successfully attracted over 220,000 participants to community activities through a "Festivalization" strategy. Meanwhile, Mr Andrea de Vincentiis, Managing Director, Global Head of Brand Partnerships & Regional Brand Director of HSBC and Mr Edward Bell, General Manager Brand, Insights and Marketing Communications of Cathay mentioned that "Emotional Storytelling" is central to success. Sports sponsorship can create unique travel memories and generate economic value that extends beyond traditional tourism.

Leadership Forum II: "Big Game Marketing: Turning Mega Events into Brand and Business Growth"

Mr Bruce Lam, Chief Executive Officer, Consumer HKT Limited, provided an in-depth analysis from a big data perspective on how sport is redefining people's lifestyles. He cited data projecting that the global sports industry will reach US$3.7 trillion by 2030. "Sport has become an indispensable way of life. The upcoming World Cup features a significantly expanded schedule. It is not just a month-long mega-event, but also a vital opportunity to revitalise Hong Kong's 'Night Economy'. This exceptional level of engagement and emotional connection will unlock unprecedented market opportunities for brands." he said in his keynote address.

He revealed the immense commercial potential behind emerging sports through data: "The data proves a strong market appetite for emerging sports. For example, viewership for certain participation-based sports has grown by as much as 137%. As long as marketing strategies can precisely reach these highly solvent niche segments, the resulting impact will be truly remarkable."

The second panel discussion featured Miss Stephanie Au, a five-time Olympian, shared how athletes' stories can resonate with brands. In addition, Mr Isaac Lau, Marketing Director, 24/7 Fitness ; Mr Lapman Leung, Director, 505 United Ltd and Mr Gary Wan, Managing Director, HYROX Asia Pacific, discussed how to transform sports into a sustainable business model, leveraging mass participation to generate a ripple effect across related industries.

In the Closing Remarks, Mr Franklin Law, Deputy Chairperson of HKMA Elite Marketers' Alumni said, "The convergence of marketing and sports yields not only business opportunities but also deep emotional resonance. Such synergy supports brands and athletes alike, and infuses the entire industry with fresh impetus."

Looking ahead, Mr. Law previewed that the Elite Marketers' Alumni will conduct a seminar entitled "From SEO to GEO: How Brands Win in the Age of AI Search" on 5 May and will host a seminar on the pet economy ecosystem on 15 June, thereby sustaining its efforts to promote professional dialogue across the industry.

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Event Sponsors and Supporting Organizations

Lead Sponsor and Strategic Partner: Kai Tak Sports Park

Elite Sponsor: HKT Limited

Supporting Organization: The Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China (SF&OC)

Sponsors (in alphabetical order):

Banitore, CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, EFX24, Tian Yuan Xiang, Timeshop, Tempo, Tiger Balm, Watsons Water

Official Press Release Distribution Partner: PR Newswire

HKMA ELITE MARKETERS' ALUMNI

HKMA ELITE MARKETERS' ALUMNI

2026 Executive Committee Honorary Chairpersons Mr S K Cheong Vice Chairman HK Television Entertainment Co Ltd; and Chairman Hong Kong Economic Journal Co Ltd Prof Randy Lai CEO McDonald's Hong Kong Founding Chairperson Deputy Chairperson Mr Bruce Lam Chief Executive Officer, Consumer HKT Limited Mr Franklin Law Marketing Director Ocean Park Corporation; and 2025 ViuTV Marketer of the Year Executive Committee Members Ms Vivian Chan Head of Marketing Communications Cathay Ms Tina Chao Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer McDonald's Hong Kong Ms Meggy Cheng Executive Director Hong Kong Dance Company Mr Jordan Cheung Chief Marketing Officer Hang Seng Bank Ms Diane Chiu General Manager, Marketing & Revenue Management MTR Corporation Ms Emily Chow Deputy Chief Executive OneDegree Hong Kong Ms Tania Lau Vice President - Head of Brand & Communications HKT Ltd Mr Marco Lee Head of Marketing, Wealth & Retail

Banking, Hong Kong and GBA Standard Chartered (Hong Kong) Limited Ms Vivian Lee Group General Manager, Corporate Marketing, Communications & Sustainability Sino Group Ms Macy Ng General Manager, PR & Marketing Asia World-Expo Management Limited Mr Cheuk Shum Managing Director and Head of Marketing, Hong Kong HSBC Ms Karen Tam Executive Committee Member HKMA Elite Marketers' Alumni Ms Angela Wong Chief Marketing and Customer Officer AXA Hong Kong and Macau



About HKMA Elite Marketers' Alumni

The HKMA Elite Marketers' Alumni is dedicated to championing marketing excellence and promoting the highest standards of marketing practice, innovation, and strategic impact across industries. The Alumni aims to facilitate high-level networking and continuous learning, creating meaningful opportunities for members to connect, exchange ideas, and stay at the forefront of industry trends. Central to its mission is strengthening the legacy of the HKMA Awards for Marketing Excellence by enhancing engagement between award winners and the HKMA, reinforcing a strong sense of belonging, pride, and long-term partnership. The HKMA Elite Marketers' Alumni is also committed to nurturing the next generation of marketing leaders through mentorship, knowledge sharing, and leadership development. Furthermore, the Alumni serves as a strategic think tank, providing thought leadership to the Government, NGOs, startups, and SMEs on business, branding, and economic initiatives that contribute to the advancement and competitiveness of Hong Kong and the region.

About The Hong Kong Management Association

The Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA) is a leading professional organization which was established in 1960 for the purpose of advancing management excellence in Hong Kong and the region. Services provided by HKMA can be categorized into three major areas, namely education and training; management services and membership services. With a commitment to nurturing human capital through management education and training at all levels, HKMA offers around 2,000 training and education programmes covering a wide range of management disciplines for over 50,000 executives every year. From distance learning courses, seminars and workshops, certificates, diplomas, all the way to bachelor's, master's and doctorate degree programmes jointly organized with prestigious overseas universities. Diversified management services are offered to provide platforms for business executives to exchange ideas, to network and to gain professional development. Annually, the Association organizes diverse functions such as Annual Conference, seminars, workshops and talks. Prominent business leaders are invited to share their invaluable insights and wisdom on the most updated trends and development of management. To promote best practices in management, the Association organizes nine business awards, recognized as the highest accolades of the business community. These include the HKMA Best Annual Reports Awards, the HKMA Quality Award, the HKMA Award for Excellence in Training and Development, the HKMA/ViuTV & Now TV Awards for Marketing Excellence, the HKMA Sustainability Award, the HKMA Business Simulation Competition, the HKMA Distinguished Salesperson Award, HKMA/HKT Global Innovation Award and the China Marketing Award. (https://www2.hkma.org.hk/)

HKMA Website： www.hkma.org.hk/

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SOURCE The Hong Kong Management Association