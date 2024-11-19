Grand Opening of The 2nd China Marine Equipment Expo on November 15th

FUZHOU, China, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 15th, the highly anticipated exhibition of the marine equipment industry, the 2nd China Marine Equipment Expo (CMEE) began its opening ceremony in the city of Fuzhou, Fujian, at the Fuzhou Strait International Conference and Exhibition Center.

This year's CMEE spans 100,000 square meters. The indoor exhibition area, covering 80,000 square meters, is located in Halls 1-8 of the Fuzhou Strait International Conference and Exhibition Center, featuring 15 major exhibition sections. The yacht exhibition, covering 20,000 square meters, is located at the Guancheng Datong Marina, adjacent to the exhibition center. Focusing on "Green Intelligence, New Quality Future," the exhibition invited Norway as the first Honourable Guest Country, and attracted nearly 800 renowned marine-related enterprises, universities, and research institutions. Alongside numerous long-standing partners, including China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), China Three Gorges Corporation, DongFang Electric Corporation, Nanjing Iron and Steel, Beijing New Building Materials, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, Fujian Shipbuilding, Ningde Future, Shenhao Technology, China Classification Society, American Bureau of Shipping, Registro Italiano Navale, Harbin Engineering University, Northwestern Polytechnical University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, new partners, including Shell, Wärtsilä, Accelleron, Kongsberg, Burckhardt, PetroChina, China National Nuclear Corporation, China General Nuclear Power Group, CRRC, Huadian Heavy Industries, CATL, BYD, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group, Yuchai Cynland Hyentech, ChinaLCO, and Boya Gongdao Robot Technology, also joined, offering a multi-level, multi-dimensional, and multi-sectoral view of the marine equipment industry's robust growth.

Over 7,000 products are on display, including notable innovations such as CSSC's first domestically-built large cruise ship, the "Aida Modu", Burckhardt's LNG-BOG compressor 2KM90MG, China Classification Society's Ship Clean Energy Comprehensive Assessment System, Ningde Future's 7.5-meter polyethylene methanol ship, Supcon's integrated solution for "Automatic Control + Autonomous Ships + Ship-Shore IT Integration + Maritime Cybersecurity," Shell's Alexia 40XC high-performance cylinder lubricant, and BYD's marine power supply. These state-of-the-art marine technologies and equipment represent the latest advancements in the marine equipment industry worldwide.

Over 30 professional forums, meetings, and science outreach activities will be held, including 16 forums, 10 procurement matchmaking meetings, promotion and unveiling ceremonies, 5 interactive science outreach activities, and 7 livestreams. Over 200 industry leaders and professionals in marine economy, and officials from leading companies gave key speeches exploring cutting-edge technology in the marine field, creating a platform for professionals to discuss challenges and opportunities.

The 2024 China Shipbuilding Industry Annual Conference, jointly organized by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry and 714th Research Institute of CSSC, will be held from November 15-18, featuring a main forum, the Shipbuilding Industry 50 Forum, and 12 specialized forums. Topics include sustainable development in the shipbuilding industry (ESG), maritime cybersecurity, smart ocean industry development, marine green materials, energy management in shipbuilding, and new technologies and materials for ship coating and welding. The conference will cover policy interpretation, industry development, and technology trends, providing fresh insights, experiences, and ideas to drive development in the shipbuilding and marine engineering equipment sectors. The release of the "Blue Book of the Development of the Shipbuilding Industry" and the "China Shipbuilding Industry Intellectual Property Development Report" will also be featured during the conference.

This year, CMEE has received the full support of the 714th Research Institute, further emphasizing international exchanges and cooperation, deepening "Blue Partnerships," focusing on highlighting advanced technologies in the marine equipment sector, facilitating the commercialization of achievements and industrial penetration, placing greater importance on marine culture, fostering a cohesive drive for building a central marine city.

Setting CMEE apart from other marine exhibitions, is the establishment of a 20,000-square-meter outdoor exhibition area that includes an immersive yacht experience combining science outreach activities, interactions, and hands-on activities, the standout feature of CMEE.

