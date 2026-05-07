Grand Park City Hall Announces 2026 Summer Getaway Sale

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Park City Hall, a 5-star Modern Heritage hotel strategically located at the intersection of Singapore's heritage landmarks and modern luxury, has launched its 2026 Summer Getaway Sale. This offer allows travellers access to exclusive rates on suites equipped with wellness technology, inviting guests to a summer retreat designed for physical and mental renewal.

Executive Summary

Private Jacuzzi in Oasis Junior Suite

Grand Park City Hall announces its Summer Getaway Sale, offering up to 30% off luxury stays in Singapore's Civic District. Positioned as a restorative sanctuary, the hotel combines neoclassical heritage with wellness amenities. The promotion is only for bookings from 5 May to 21 May, eligible for stays from 5 May to 17 September. Travellers can look forward to attractive rates for spacious rooms equipped with bathtubs, and private suites equipped with integrated wellness technology and amenities.

Wellness and Restorative Accommodations

The Oasis Junior Suite features a steam shower and private jacuzzi, catering to the "Restorative Traveler" seeking detoxification within an urban environment. Complementing this is the Garden Junior Suite with newly refurbished outdoor patio, allowing for open-air relaxation while maintaining a private connection to the city's historic skyline.

For midday respite from city exploration, the Crystal Club Lounge provides a retreat where guests can access afternoon tea and canapes, offering a sophisticated space for mental decompression.

Cultural and Multi-Generational Connectivity

Beyond wellness, the hotel serves as a primary gateway for the Cultural Enthusiast. The property is situated within walking distance of the National Gallery Singapore and Fort Canning Park, allowing guests to ground their stay in the colonial and cultural district of Singapore.

For the Multi-Generational Family, the hotel offers spacious Family Suites. These rooms balance child-friendly play themed interiors with separate interconnecting room for adults, ensuring that the summer holiday remains a fun yet restful experience for parents and children alike.

Summer Getaway Sale: Key Details

Primary Offer: Up to 30% off all rooms and suites

Up to 30% off all rooms and suites Booking Period: 5 May 2026 to 21 May 2026

5 May 2026 to 21 May 2026 Stay Period: 5 May 2026 to 17 September 2026

About Grand Park City Hall

Grand Park City Hall is nestled in the heart of Singapore's Civic District within the Central Business District (CBD), just three-minute walk from City Hall MRT. A blend of sleek design, Peranakan motifs and vintage touches evoke the richness of Singapore's past, while thoughtful amenities and service reflect its forward-facing hospitality.

SOURCE Grand Park City Hall