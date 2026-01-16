"Grand Sale Bazaar 2026" Officially Opens

Major Retail Event for Greater Bay Area Residents

Following "Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles" Scheme

HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Exhibition Group, the "Grand Sale Bazaar 2026" opens today and runs until January 19 (Friday to Monday) at Hall 5,7,9 of AsiaWorld-Expo, marking a new annual mega event combining shopping and entertainment in Hong Kong. The "Grand Sale Bazaar 2026" has become one of the major retail events for Greater Bay Area residents following the implementation of the "Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles" scheme, poised to become a new hotspot for mainland visitors shopping in Hong Kong, further promoting economic integration and consumer market development between the two regions.

The opening ceremony was officiated by Dr Bernard Chan, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Ms. Jackie Ng, Deputy Chairman of Federation of Hong Kong Industries; Mr. Dennis Wong, General Manager, Business Development of AsiaWorld-Expo Management Limited; Mr. Sam Hui, Council Member and Past Chairman of The Chamber of HK Computer Industry; Mr. Allen Kwong, Chairman of Hong Kong Furniture and Decoration Trade Association (HKFDA); Mr. John Wong, Chairman of Federation of Hong Kong Brands; Ms. May Leung, Chairman of The Professional Validation Council of Hong Kong Industries; Ms. Emily Cheung, Director of MameShare; Ms. Christine Lo, Director of Business Development, Marketing & Branding of The Payment Cards Group Limited; Ms. Teresa Ho, Senior Business Development & Marketing Manager of LBuy; Mr. Andy Wong, Founder of HK Singer Channel and Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of the Exhibition Group.

The "Grand Sale Bazaar 2026" brings together local and international fashion apparel, beauty products, home appliances, jewelry, outdoor sports equipment, baby products, health foods, and trendy merchandise, creating an ideal shopping and leisure destination for consumers. The Bazaar has attracted over 400 booths with merchandise valued at approximately HK$100 million, offering discounts of up to 90% off original prices, providing an excellent opportunity for citizens to purchase New Year goods at exceptional value. The venue features up to 350 DGG by LBuy gachapon machines and various entertainment programs, including the "Retro Hits Concert," bringing citizens a consumer extravaganza that combines exceptional warehouse sales and shopping entertainment.

Exhibition Group Chairman Carl Wong stated: "Following the implementation of the "Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles" scheme, we hope to establish the "Grand Sale Bazaar 2026" as a shopping event that Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area consumers look forward to every year. We have strategically chosen AsiaWorld-Expo, taking full advantage of its proximity to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, making it convenient for mainland visitors to drive here. We hope that through this annual event, we can promote consumer market exchange in the Greater Bay Area and inject new momentum into Hong Kong's retail market."

Eight Major Themed Warehouse Sale Zones

The inaugural event features eight major themed warehouse sale zones, covering fashion apparel, home appliances, trendy merchandise, personal care, health foods, jewelry and watches, baby products, and outdoor sports—all popular categories among citizens. This aims to provide consumers with different needs a one-stop warehouse shopping experience. Major brands offer unprecedented warehouse sale discounts, with some items discounted up to 90% off original prices, allowing citizens to snap up their favorites at exceptional value and purchase New Year goods early.

I.T MEGA Winter Sale - Largest-Ever Warehouse Sale

Key exhibitor I.T (Booth 5-C19) occupies over 6,600 square feet, featuring over 8,000 selected trendy apparel and accessories from Europe, America, Japan, and Korea, with discounts of up to 90% off storewide. Citizens can enjoy multiple offers: an extra 10% off the total bill when purchasing 2 designated items, or an extra 20% off the total bill when purchasing 4 designated items; spend a net amount of $800 and receive an additional $100 off the total bill. Limited lucky bags are available daily at just HK$299 (valued at over HK$1,000), available in limited quantities on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

DGG by LBuy Gachapon Bazaar - 350 Gachapon Machines Adding Surprises

DGG by LBuy Gachapon Bazaar is participating in this event for the first time, featuring 350 gachapon machines offering a variety of surprise products and premium items suitable for all ages. Providing over 200 gachapon options in total, adding shopping surprises for families and young people.

Unmissable Warehouse Sale Offers

Bringing together warehouse sale offers from numerous well-known brands, the venue offers a large selection of products at half-price and 90% off exceptional values. This covers multiple categories including home electronics and audio, furniture and bedding, personal care, and food and beverages, allowing citizens to shop for everything they need in one go. The home appliance zone offers kitchen appliances, smart TVs, and home audio systems and other practical products; the home living area features quality furniture, memory pillows, and branded mattresses, with some items reduced by tens of thousands of dollars; beauty and skincare essences, imported wines, and specialty fruit liqueurs are also available at 10% off prices. Many unmissable offers are available in limited quantities while stocks last, allowing citizens to purchase their favorite items at the best prices and enjoy New Year shopping pleasures.

Shopping and Entertainment Combined - Retro Hits Concert Relives the Classics

In addition to warehouse shopping, the inaugural Bazaar has also arranged diverse stage programs and on-site experiences, including the "Retro Hits Concert," featuring Bill Ng, Edward Pao, Willie, Li Lung Kay, and other renowned singers/guests performing classic songs live, reliving the good old days and combining nostalgic and modern elements to bring unforgettable musical experiences to audiences of all ages. Citizens can grab warehouse sale bargains while enjoying spectacular performances, experiencing the dual pleasure of shopping and entertainment.

The inaugural Bazaar combines exceptional warehouse sales, shopping, entertainment, and family experiences, allowing citizens to purchase New Year goods in a relaxed manner all at once and experience the festive atmosphere of the New Year early, ensuring that every visitor has an enjoyable and rewarding experience.

Grand Sale Bazaar 2026

Date 16 to 19 January 2026 (Friday to Monday) Time 16 to 18 January (Friday to Sunday)：11:00 AM to 8:00 PM 19 January (Monday)：11:00 AM to 5:00PM Venue Hall 5, 7, 9, AsiaWorld-Expo Website https://www.exhibitiongroup.com.hk/exhibitions/grandsale2026

About Exhibition Group

Exhibition Group is one of Hong Kong's renowned exhibition companies. Our core team has been assembled since 2003, bringing together a group of innovative, experienced, and professional exhibition talents. As a leading event management company, specializing in the planning and operation of world-class public exhibitions, conferences, and trade fairs, covering a wide range of industries. With years of industry experience, we are committed to the development of exhibition and marketing businesses, gaining a prestigious reputation within the exhibition industry.

Our company organizes a variety of themed exhibitions and marketing projects, which not only receive substantial support from the business community and exhibitors but also effectively attract a large number of public participants. Each event has garnered rave reviews, resulting in a win-win situation for exhibitors in both product promotion and sales. Notable exhibitions include the Pet Show, In-Home Expo, Premium Pet Supplies Expo, Hong Kong Cat Expo, Hong Kong Holiday & Travel Expo, Extracurricular Activities Festival cum Teaching Materials and Supplies Expo, and Hong Kong Outdoor & Sports Expo, among others. In recent years, our company has been honored with several awards, including the "Outstanding Award for Pandemic Resilience," "ESG Commendation Awards," and "Innovative Exhibition Planning," recognizing our business development achievements across various sectors.

