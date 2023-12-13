Grasshopper Asset Management launches first fund, the Grasshopper Global Multi-Asset Income Plus Growth Fund

SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasshopper Asset Management, a MAS-regulated fund management firm and the asset management arm of Grasshopper Asia, a leading Asian market-maker and liquidity provider headquartered in Singapore, today announced the launch of its first fund, the Grasshopper Global Multi-Asset Income Plus Growth Fund.

The Grasshopper Global Multi-Asset Income Plus Growth Fund is a Singapore-VCC registered structure, which aims to serve high-net-worth individuals (HNWI), ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI), family offices and institutional investors. The Fund blends a traditional multi-asset strategy with up to 30% allocation to Grasshopper's low-latency, proprietary trading strategies. It aims to deliver low to mid-double-digit returns and low correlation to the general market, with a Sharpe ratio of around 3.

The Fund will be managed by Daniel Tan, Director, Portfolio Manager at Grasshopper Asset Management, who joined the firm in January 2023. Prior to joining Grasshopper Asset Management, Daniel was Chief Investment Officer of JMC Capital Asset Management's Singapore office, where he managed multi-asset and fixed-income long-short strategies with currency overlay.

"Over the last 17 years we have invested in the best trading talent and technology to build Grasshopper into an Asian trading powerhouse in global markets," said James Leong, Chief Executive Officer, Grasshopper Asia. "The Grasshopper Global Multi-Asset Income Plus Growth Fund enables us to open our strategies to investors in a way that blends the benefits of a traditional multi-asset fund with outstanding trading performance."

"Grasshopper Asset Management is bringing a differentiated investment strategy to the market, which we believe will appeal to our target clientele of HNWI, UHNWI, family offices and institutional investors," said Raino Saari, Executive Director, Grasshopper Asset Management.

Grasshopper Asia's low-latency, proprietary trading strategies have delivered over 200 consecutive months of profitable trading and have typically performed well during periods of market volatility. The firm now trades in 7 markets across 5 countries in futures and equities and is a designated market-maker on SGX.

About Grasshopper Asia

Grasshopper Asia is a leading Singaporean proprietary trading firm and market maker, providing liquidity in global markets. With nearly two decades of consistency and profitability Grasshopper Asia's cutting-edge in-house technology puts it at the forefront of developments in electronic trading. Headquartered in Singapore, Grasshopper Asia has more than 70 employees spanning trading, asset management and technology.

About Grasshopper Asset Management

Grasshopper Asset Management is a fund-management firm regulated by MAS, offering Grasshopper Asia Pte Ltd's diversified algorithmic trading strategies alongside portfolio managers with proven ability to extract alpha from the markets. Grasshopper Asset Management uses quantitative methods and low-latency execution to trade profitably across multiple asset classes while optimising exposure to market risk.

