GRASSLANDS UNVEILS NEW USER-CENTRIC WEBSITE

REGINA, SK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasslands Group of Companies, a global leader in supplying top-quality organic and conventional agricultural commodities and functional food ingredients, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, www.grasslandsltd.com. This marks a significant milestone as Grasslands continues to be a driving force in shaping an innovative future for the agri-food industry, fostering collaboration between providers and purchasers to redefine industry norms.

Anchored by a revolutionary commitment to meaningful relationships, specialized solutions, and unwavering quality, Grasslands' new website exemplifies their dedication to sustainable industry growth and market innovation. The new website boasts a user-centric design, placing an emphasis on effortless navigation and guarantees a flawless journey for visitors looking for information.

Producers can find information on the company's Farm Brokering Services and have easy access to a range of resources, including a regularly updated price list that consolidates both organic and conventional commodity prices, providing convenient access to information. Purchasers exploring the site gain access to Grasslands' versatile range of services, including Merchandising Services, Sales Brokering, Agri Commodities Supply, and Functional Food Ingredients. With a commitment to innovation, Grasslands positions purchasers at the forefront of this evolving sector.

Sandy Zielinski, CEO & Founder at Grasslands, expressed enthusiasm about the website launch: "Our new website is a true reflection of our dedication to providing valuable resources and quality service within the agricultural community. It goes beyond being a website; it's a digital representation of our commitment to empowering our Growers, Manufacturers, and Buyers of Dry Agri Commodities and Functional Food Ingredients."

For more information, visit https://www.grasslandsltd.com

About Grasslands:

Grasslands Group of Companies, with head offices located in Saskatchewan and Alberta, is a global supplier of top-quality organic and conventional agricultural commodities and functional food ingredients. Their comprehensive range of services includes farm brokering, trading, and ingredient supply, connecting providers with purchasers and offering clients a diverse and reliable selection of agricultural products. Committed to delivering excellent customer service, Grasslands is a trusted partner in the industry, dedicated to meeting the unique needs of each client.

CONTACT: Meghan Zielinski, Chief Development Officer, +13069850699, [email protected]

