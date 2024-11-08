Gravity Game Hub Announces Gunbound Alpha Test

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Game Hub, a subsidiary of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY), has announced the official Alpha Test of Gunbound will be open for all players across Southeast Asia and Latin America to experience the nostalgia of Gunbound's intense turn-based battle that starts from November 6th, 2024.

Gunbound Alpha Test

Gunbound is a PC Online free-to-play, multiplayer, turn-based shooter game, bearing properties of two-dimensional games and ballistics-simulation games. In Gunbound, players are assigned to two opposing teams which take turns firing at each other with vehicles called "Mobiles". Gunbound is easy to play but it has many strategical fun things.

How To Register Gunbound Alpha Test

Visit Gunbound official website https://gunbound.gnjoy.asia Navigate to the "Alpha Test Registration" section and enter the required details, including your Email, desired Character Name, and Character Gender. Click the "Alpha Test Register" button to complete your registration. Check your Email inbox for a confirmation email with a link. Click the link to confirm your registration. Once confirmed, you will receive another email containing Gunbound Alpha Test Account, Password, and link to download the Alpha Test game client.

The Alpha Test will be featuring the Gunbound Thor's Hammer & World Champion version, and available in 4 languages pack, English, Portuguese Brazil, Bahasa Indonesia, and Spanish.

"We aim to see the response from Gunbound fans who have been waiting for the return of one of the iconic games that was once successful in the mid-2000s era." said Tubagus Angga, COO of Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte. Ltd. "In addition, we also want to do some testing with a wider target sample of users. We and the development team will try to implement user suggestions and feedback obtained during the Alpha Test period."

During the Alpha Test, participants can look forward to experiencing an early version of the game that is still in development.

"We sincerely hope that the Alpha Test will give you the nostalgic feeling that has been returned." said Lim Choon Geun, CEO of Softnyx Co., Ltd. "We are committed to using all the valuable community feedback and game data we receive during the Alpha Test to improve and deliver an experience that meets fan expectations when it launches."

The primary focus of the Alpha Test is to test the game's mechanics, to perform server and network stability, to identify and resolve any bugs or issues, and to gather valuable feedback from wider audiences.

Pre-Registration - Unlock Explosive Rewards Gunbound Epic Comeback

In addition to Alpha Test, Gravity Game Hub is also still offering enticing rewards for those who join pre-registration event. As more players register, milestones will unlock exclusive in-game rewards, ranging from Golds to In-Game Rare Items!

Milestone 1: 50,000 Pre-Registered Users will receive 80.000 Gold

Milestone 2: 100,000 Pre-Registered Users will receive Observador (Head)

Milestone 3: 200,000 Pre-Registered Users will receive Observador (Body)

Milestone 4: 300,000 Pre-Registered Users will receive Easter Chicken (Flag)

Milestone 5: 500,000 Pre-Registered Users will receive Force (Ex-item)

About Gunbound

Genre: MMO Turn-Based Artillery Game

Platform: Microsoft Windows (PC Online Game)

Website: https://gunbound.gnjoy.asia

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gunboundggh

Discord: https://discord.gg/QMGCGQe5rg

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gunbound.ggh

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gunbound.official

About Gravity Game Hub

Established in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte. Ltd. is a game publisher and developer focusing on online and mobile games. Gravity Game Hub is committed to delivering an interactive gaming experience and creating a dynamic community for all players in South East Asia.

About Softnyx

Founded in April 2001, Softnyx Co., Ltd. has spent the past 20 years releasing a diverse range of online games, including Gunbound, Rakion, and WolfTeam. The company has established a unique gaming world enjoyed by 50 million users across 60 countries worldwide. As a pioneer in the Latin American gaming market, Softnyx has sparked the Korean wave through its relentless spirit of challenge and innovation, solidifying its status as a global gaming company.

