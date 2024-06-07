Gravity Game Vision (GGV), opens the pre-registration for 'Ragnarok: Rebirth' in Southeast Asia

- Pre-registration is available on Google Play, App Store, and Huawei App Gallery from June 4th until the official launch.

- Provide plentiful rewards through cumulative pre-registration event, Google Play pre-registration, etc.

HONG KONG, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Game Vision (GGV), the Hong Kong branch of global game company Gravity, began pre-registration for the mobile 3D MMORPG 'Ragnarok: Rebirth' in Southeast Asia from June 4th.

Ragnarok: Rebirth is a 3D MMORPG featuring a colorful 3D Fantasy world background and content that embodies Ragnarok's unique ambience. The main story is about users becoming adventurers and protecting the Kingdom of Rune-Midgard from Baphomet's cult, which seeks the resurrection of King Baphomet. Added with vivid stories from NPCs and their various expressions add to the sense of immersion in the game.

The game can be played either vertically or horizontally, allowing selective play style, and reduces the stress coming from repetitive hunting through idle content. Additionally, it also provides diverse entertainment with various difficulties of PVE and PVP, 3 types of currency system and exchange with high freedom, equipment training, pet system, etc.

Pre-registration for Ragnarok: Rebirth in Southeast Asia will be opened from June 4th, 10 AM (Beijing Time) until the official launch. Pre-registration can be completed through Google Play, App Store, and Huawei App Gallery's official pre-registration page and clicking the pre-registration button for Ragnarok: Rebirth. Depending on the number of applicants during the pre-registration period, various game items will be cumulatively paid after official launch, and separated rewards will be given upon completion of pre-registration on Google Play.

President of Gravity Game Vision (GGV), Jinhwan Kim said, "Ragnarok: Rebirth allows you to play the game either vertically or horizontally, depending on your preference, and it is different from other Ragnarok IP games through colorful graphics, unique story, unique NPCs, and idle content. "We expect you will be able to feel a different charm," he said. "As the size of the rewards varies depending on the number of pre-register, we hope you will receive many benefits by participating in the pre-registration before the official launch."

For more information about Ragnarok: Rebirth's pre-registration, please visit the official page at (https://gevents.gnjoy.hk/official_reservation/index.html?name=ROVreserve&preview=1#/)

[Reference Image]

[Gravity official website] http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Ragnarok: Rebirth official pre-registration page] https://gevents.gnjoy.hk/official_reservation/index.html?name=ROVreserve&preview=1#/

[About Gravity]

Founded in April 2000, Gravity has grown into a global online company, and is the first Korean company directly listed on the NASDAQ Global Market. As of July 31, 2023, Gravity's well-known IP, Ragnarok IP, has exceeded a total of 167 million accounts in global. In addition, it was selected as the 2nd Most-Popular-Korean Game in the Global Korean Trend for 5 consecutive years since 2019. In addition, Ragnarok Online proved the power of Ragnarok IP in the global market by ranking first as the most preferred Korean PC/online game in six regions: Brazil, Indonesia, UK, Italy, U.S.A., and France in the '2023 Korean Game Users in Overseas Market' survey.

Gravity with its subsidiaries 'Gravity Neocyon (Korea), Gravity Communications (Taiwan), Gravity Game Link (Indonesia), Gravity Interactive (USA), Gravity Game Arise (Japan), Gravity Game Tech (Thailand), Gravity Game Hub (Singapore), Gravity Game Vision (Hong Kong), has a strong global network presence. Together with the subsidiaries, Gravity is carrying out global publishing business that discovers and distributes not only Ragnarok IP games but also games on various platforms and genres such as PC, mobile, console, and IPTV, thereby expanding awareness and influence worldwide. In addition, along with the expansion into MD, animation, and screen golf business using the Ragnarok IP, content business is also currently being develop, including webtoon production and brand collaboration to discover new IP.

-. Representative titles

MMORPG 'Ragnarok Online'(Launch in 2002), 'Ragnarok M', 'Ragnarok Origin', 'Ragnarok X : Next Generation' etc

SOURCE Gravity Game Vision