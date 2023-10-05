Great Place To Work announces 2023 Singapore Best Workplaces in Technology List

Employee wellbeing remains pivotal as top companies prioritize a human-centric approach even amidst changing employee experiences.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture revealed the 33 companies placed on the Best WorkplacesTM in Technology List. Now in its third year, companies are ranked in four categories of micro, small, medium and large.

Gigamon, Imperva, Cisco and HP ranked top in each category. Notably, the only public sector agency that made the list is Government Technology Agency (GovTech). As a statutory board, it is committed to digital transformation within the public sector, harnessing the best info-communications technologies to make a difference to the everyday lives of people in Singapore. Mr DN Prasad, Senior Director, People & Organisation Division said: "This Award reflects our aspiration to be a successful tech magnet and validates the efforts we put in to create an exceptional talent experience for our GovTechies."

The companies were shortlisted using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback from over 17,000 employee voices. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place To Work CertifiedTM organization.

Managing Director of Great Place To Work ASEAN and ANZ, Ms Evelyn Kwek said: "This has been a challenging year for the tech industry and we have seen shifts in employee experience between 2022 and 2023. However, the core principle remains: companies that prioritize their employees' holistic wellbeing stand out as great workplaces. In the backdrop of a larger environment marked by rapid technological advancements and global challenges, these findings underscore the importance of human-centric approaches in the tech industry."

The Best Workplaces in Technology is determined using Great Place To Work's For All™ methodology to evaluate. 89% of employees in Best Workplaces look forward to coming to work and 81% of them enjoy special and unique benefits in their workplace.

The Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey enables employees to share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their organization's culture by responding to 60 survey questions. Collectively, these statements describe a great employee experience, defined by high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

85% of the evaluation is based on what employees report about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organisation, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place To Work analyses these experiences relative to each organisation's size, workforce make up, and what is typical in the Technology sector. The remainder of the evaluation is an assessment of all employees' daily experiences of the company's values, people's ability to contribute new ideas, and the effectiveness of their leaders to ensure they are consistently experienced.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of ground-breaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com.sg to learn more.

About Great Place To Work Certification

Great Place To Work Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 97 countries apply to get Great Place To Work Certified.

SOURCE Great Place To Work ASEAN & ANZ