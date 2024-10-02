Great Place To Work® announces Singapore's Best Workplaces in Technology™ 2024 List

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture revealed the 35 companies placed on the Singapore's Best Workplaces in Technology™ 2024 List. Now in its fourth year, companies are ranked in four categories of micro, small, medium and large.

The companies were shortlisted using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback from over 16,000 employee voices. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place To Work CertifiedTM organization.

Managing Director of Great Place To Work ASEAN and ANZ, Ms Evelyn Kwek said: "It is truly inspiring to celebrate the 2024 Best Workplaces in Technology in Singapore, especially in a time when the world is navigating such dynamic and challenging landscapes. These remarkable workplaces have not only continued to thrive but have done so by placing their people at the heart of their success."

"Congratulations to all the companies on this List —you set the standard for what's possible when organizations lead with purpose, empathy, and a dedication to creating environments where people feel valued and empowered, she added"

The Best Workplaces in Technology is determined using Great Place To Work's For All™ methodology to evaluate.

The Great Place To Work's Trust Index Survey enables employees to share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their organization's culture by responding to 60 survey questions. Collectively, these statements describe a great employee experience, defined by high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.





85% of the evaluation is based on what employees report about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place To Work analyses these experiences relative to each organization's size, workforce make up, and what is typical in the Technology sector. The remainder of the evaluation is an assessment of all employees' daily experiences of the company's values, people's ability to contribute new ideas, and the effectiveness of their leaders to ensure they are consistently experienced.

