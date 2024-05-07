Great Place To Work® names Australia's Best Workplaces™ in Technology for 2024

SYDNEY, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture today announced 55 Best Workplaces™ in Technology for 2024 in Australia across three size categories.

Categories include – micro (companies with less than 30 employees), small (companies with 30 to 99 employees), medium (companies with 100 to 999 employees) and large (companies with 1,000 or more employees).

The companies were shortlisted using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. In curating what makes a Best Workplace™ in Australia, we have used the same methodology as we do in curating the renowned Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in the US and Fortune's World's Best Workplaces.

Our Best Workplaces™ in Technology List 2024 will highlight technology organisations across the country committed to fostering equity in the workplace ensuring their employees feel safe, heard, challenged and valued.

Rebecca Moulynox, General Manager of Great Place To Work Australia, highlighted that in 2024, the influence of leadership within organisations is more critical than ever. As Australia increasingly becomes a centre for technological innovation, the importance of cultivating trust, encouraging innovation, and ensuring fair opportunities is vital, especially in a tech industry driven by advancements in AI and cutting-edge technologies.

"What sets these top fifty-five Best Workplaces apart is the integrity of their leaders and their dedication to fulfilling commitments. This calibre of leadership fosters trust and cultivates an exceptional employee experience, which transforms organisations. Such workplaces not only attract and nurture top talent but also establish dynamic, resilient cultures that drive business growth and enhance the broader industry and the Australian business landscape," Moulynox stated.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

About Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the gold standard for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience and company culture.

Methodology

Best Workplaces are evaluated through the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey data which measures the three key relationships that drive an employee's experience in their workplace—relationships with management, colleagues, and their job. The Trust Index score represents the percentage of employees who consider their company to be a great workplace and is an indicator of their actual workplace experience.

Best Workplaces list announcement of companies:

https://greatplacetowork.com.au/awards-list/australias-best-workplaces-in-technology-2024-medium-and-large/

