Great Place To Work unveils Top 10 Best Workplaces in Singapore Healthcare and Biopharma™ 2024

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture announced Singapore's top 10 Best Workplaces in Healthcare and Biopharma™ in 2024.

The list, currently in its second year after its inaugural list reveal in 2023, recognises companies such as AbbVie Singapore, an integrated biopharmaceutical operations across manufacturing, pharma and aesthetics to Alcon Manufacturing and Logistics – the largest eye-care device company with surgical and vision care products helping us to see clearly.

Another company that is driving innovative healthcare solutions is Johnson & Johnson International (Singapore) Pte Ltd, and homegrown company JR Life Sciences Pte Ltd, a leading distributor of health supplements, competing with the best-of-the-best global brands.

The companies were shortlisted using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback, representing the voices of 8,500 employees. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place To Work Certified™ organization.

Managing Director of Great Place To Work ASEAN and ANZ, Ms Evelyn Kwek said: "Singapore is widely regarded as a prominent regional hub that draws international biopharmaceutical companies. Given our world-class infrastructure, collaborative ecosystem and strategic geographical location connecting global companies to the huge Asian market, the priority is on attracting a highly skilled talent pool to fuel the growth.

"Great Place To Work is therefore proud to recognise and support great workplaces in elevating their brands to attract the most talented, diverse and purpose-aligned employees. We congratulate the 10 companies and they are indeed Best Workplaces, as validated by the voices of their employees," she said.

The Best Workplaces in Healthcare and Biopharma List is determined using Great Place To Work's For All™ methodology to evaluate. Based on employee's voices from the Best Workplace companies, the competence and integrity of their leaders are top attributes within the workplace, and they experience a strong sense of pride in their work.

The Great Place To Work Trust Index© Employee Survey enables employees to share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their organization's culture by responding to 60 survey questions. Collectively, these statements describe a great employee experience, defined by high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

85% of the evaluation is based on what employees report about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organisation, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place To Work analyses these experiences relative to each organisation's size, workforce make up, and what is typical in the healthcare and biopharma sector. The remainder of the evaluation is an assessment of all employees' daily experiences of the company's values, people's ability to contribute new ideas, and the effectiveness of their leaders to ensure they are consistently experienced.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of ground-breaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com.sg to learn more.

About Great Place To Work Certification

Great Place To Work Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 97 countries apply to get Great Place To Work Certified.

Best Workplaces in Healthcare and Biopharma™ List 2024 – 10 organisations have been listed

Company name & Ranking Companies' Profile: #1 Agilent Technologies

(Healthcare) https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/companies/agilent-technologies/ #2 Boston Scientific

(Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals) https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/companies/boston-scientific/ #3 AbbVie Singapore

(Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals) https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/companies/abbvie-singapore/ #4 Stryker

(Manufacturing & Production) https://www.stryker.com/sg/en/index.html #5 JR Life Sciences Pte Ltd https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/companies/jr-life-sciences-pte-ltd/ #6 Merz Aesthetics (Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals) https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/companies/merz-aesthetics/ #7 ASP Singapore https://web.asp.com/en-sg/aspapac-about-us #8 Amgen Singapore Manufacturing (Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals) https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/companies/amgen-singapore-manufacturing-pte-ltd/ #9 Alcon Manufacturing and Logistics (Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals) https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/companies/alcon-manufacturing-and-logistics/ #10 Johnson & Johnson International (Singapore) Pte Ltd (Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals) https://greatplacetowork.com.sg/companies/johnson-johnson-international-singapore-pte-ltd/

