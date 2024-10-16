NANNING, China, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from china-asean-media.com.

In the golden autumn season, all life flourishes in the green city of Nanning, China, together with Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia and other ASEAN countries, gathered to honor a commitment to green and low-carbon development. Recently, the Green and Low Carbon Exhibition of the 2024 China-ASEAN Expo took place in Nanning.

Green and Low Carbon Exhibition of the 2024 China-ASEAN Expo Held in Nanning

As an important part of the 21st China-ASEAN Expo, the exhibition, themed "Deepening Green Industrial Cooperation and Achieving Low-carbon Win-win Development," was co-organized by the National Development and Reform Commission and Guangxi Environmental Protection Industry Investment Group Co., Ltd. This marks the fifth consecutive year that the company has hosted this international exhibition in the eco-environment sector.

The exhibition integrated intelligent and information technologies such as big data, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things. It highlighted critical areas of environmental protection, including water environment management, smart environmental protection, and clean energy development. A variety of renowned enterprises, organizations and institutions exhibited hundreds of traditional products and more than 90 new products and technologies. During the event, 29 well-known domestic and international enterprises formalized cooperation agreements and signed contracts with a total investment exceeding 9 billion yuan.

Additionally, the "Green and Low-carbon Commitment" China-ASEAN Environmental Protection Volunteer Service Project mobilized nearly 200 volunteers to engage in activities such as environmental awareness promotion, booth setup, logistics, and providing guidance. These volunteers served approximately 1.2 million online and offline visitors throughout the exhibition.

