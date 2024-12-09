Focus on In-depth Cultural Experience and Cross-Border Tourism Cooperation - 2024 ASEAN-oriented Cultural Exchange and Cooperation Forum Held in Nanning, Guangxi

NANNING, China, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from: china-asean-media.com: On December 8, 2024, the ASEAN-oriented Cultural Exchange and Cooperation Forum took place in Nanning, Guangxi. Jointly organized by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, it was attended by 150 guests, including experts, scholars, entrepreneurs, and media representatives from China, ASEAN countries, and international organizations.

2024 ASEAN-oriented Cultural Exchange and Cooperation Forum Held in Nanning, China

In his speech, Hu Fan, Vice Governor of Guangxi, emphasized that the region has become a key hub for Chinese tourists traveling to ASEAN countries and a major destination for ASEAN tourists seeking to experience Chinese culture. He proposed three initiatives for strengthening future cultural and tourism cooperation between China and ASEAN: enhancing cultural heritage protection exchanges, developing cultural and tourism products, and fostering mutual marketing efforts in the tourism sector.

Zhang Jianping, Deputy Director General of the International Exchange and Cooperation Bureau of China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, highlighted the rich cultural resources shared by China and ASEAN countries, from the ancient Silk Road to modern creative industries. He affirmed China's commitment to a mutually beneficial approach in strengthening cultural exchanges with ASEAN.

Vansy KOUAMOUA, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism of Laos, spoke about Laos' achievements as the 2024 ASEAN Chair in cultural and arts development. He noted that over 600,000 Chinese tourists visited Laos from January to October 2024, significantly contributing to China-ASEAN cultural exchanges.

Dato's Shaharuddin bin Abu Sohot, Deputy Secretary-General of Malaysia's Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, expressed Malaysia's commitment to developing unique cultural tourism products and promoting cross-border tourism cooperation with China and ASEAN.

In a video message, Natalia Bayona, UN Tourism Executive Director, called for improved communication and coordination in policy-making, market analysis, and product innovation while stressing the importance of cultural heritage protection.

The forum also featured discussions on deepening cultural tourism experiences, empowering the industry through innovation, and integrating culture and tourism in the digital age. The "China-ASEAN Joint Initiative for Cultural and Tourism Development" was unveiled, outlining four key actions: enhancing information sharing, promoting cultural exchange, creating mutual-benefit brands, and supporting sustainable tourism.

This 18th edition of the forum remains a vital platform for high-level cultural exchanges between China and ASEAN.

SOURCE china-asean-media.com