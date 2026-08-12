GreenCo Launches New Board Performance Review and Corporate Governance Advisory Package to Support Compliance with the Updated HKEX Corporate Governance Code

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hong Kong listed companies prepare to comply with the latest Corporate Governance Code issued by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), GreenCo ESG Advisory Limited has launched a new suite of Corporate Governance Advisory Services to help issuers meet the enhanced governance expectations through a practical, efficient and cost-effective approach.

The revised HKEX Corporate Governance Code places greater emphasis on board effectiveness, accountability and continuous improvement. Among the key enhancements is the expectation that listed companies conduct a Board Performance Review (BPR) at least once every two years, enabling boards to regularly evaluate their effectiveness and identify opportunities for improvement.

Recognising that many listed companies may have limited internal resources or experience in conducting structured board evaluations, GreenCo has developed a lightweight advisory package that simplifies the review process while remaining aligned with the HKEX Corporate Governance Code and its accompanying guidance.

A Practical and Structured Board Performance Review

GreenCo's Board Performance Review service is designed to minimise the administrative burden on listed companies while providing meaningful insights into board effectiveness.

GreenCo will design a structured review process aligned with the assessment criteria and guidance under the HKEX Corporate Governance Code, followed by an assessment and analysis of the Board's performance. The review findings can provide practical insights into areas of strength and opportunities for further improvement, with support available for relevant Corporate Governance Report disclosures.

Rather than treating the exercise as a compliance requirement, GreenCo aims to help boards use the review process as an opportunity to strengthen governance practices, improve board effectiveness and enhance communication between directors and management.

Max Tsang, Director of GreenCo, stresses that strong corporate governance begins with an effective Board. "The latest enhancements to the HKEX Corporate Governance Code encourage boards to move beyond a compliance-focused mindset and adopt a culture of continuous evaluation and improvement. Our Board Performance Review service is designed to provide listed companies with a practical and proportionate approach that not only meets regulatory expectations but also generates meaningful insights to support better governance and long-term decision-making," he added.

Tailored Board Training to Meet Annual Training Expectations

In addition to the Board Performance Review requirements, the updated HKEX Corporate Governance Code also places greater emphasis on the continuous professional development of directors.

GreenCo offers tailored Board Training programmes covering topics relevant to directors' ongoing responsibilities, including sustainability and ESG, climate-related matters, risk management, internal controls and other relevant corporate governance topics. Training can be tailored to the company's industry and specific needs.

An Integrated Corporate Governance Advisory Package

To help listed companies streamline compliance efforts, GreenCo offers these services as part of an integrated Corporate Governance Advisory Package. Depending on each client's requirements, the package may include:

Board Performance Review advisory

Corporate Governance Report drafting support

Board training programmes

Sustainability and ESG governance advisory

Risk management and internal control advisory

The flexible structure allows companies to select individual services or combine multiple elements into a comprehensive governance support programme.

Supporting Better Governance Beyond Compliance

GreenCo believes that effective corporate governance is fundamental to building resilient, well-managed and sustainable businesses. As regulatory expectations continue to evolve, boards are expected not only to demonstrate compliance, but also to show how governance practices contribute to long-term value creation.

By combining governance expertise with extensive experience in sustainability reporting, climate disclosure, risk management and regulatory advisory, GreenCo aims to provide practical solutions that help listed companies navigate changing regulatory requirements with confidence.

Stephanie Chan, Principal Consultant of GreenCo, concludes, "Many companies understand the importance of conducting Board Performance Reviews, but are often uncertain about where to begin or how to structure the process in line with the HKEX guidance. We have designed our advisory package to minimise the administrative burden on our clients while delivering independent analysis and practical recommendations. Combined with our tailored Board training programmes, we aim to help companies strengthen governance capabilities rather than simply complete another compliance exercise."

About GreenCo

GreenCo ESG Advisory Limited is a specialist sustainability consultancy supporting listed companies and businesses across Hong Kong, Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region. Since 2016, GreenCo has partnered with more than 80 listed companies and fund managers across a wide range of industries, helping organisations navigate evolving regulatory requirements and strengthen their sustainability and governance practices.

GreenCo provides practical advisory services covering sustainability reporting, corporate governance, Board advisory, climate-related disclosures, greenhouse gas accounting, risk management and internal controls, ESG data management, and stakeholder engagement. Our experienced consultants work closely with boards and management teams to deliver tailored, proportionate and value-driven solutions that support long-term business resilience and sustainable growth. Rather than providing one-size-fits-all compliance solutions, GreenCo works alongside boards and management teams to develop practical, commercially focused strategies that strengthen governance, enhance transparency and support long-term business resilience.

For more information, please visit https://greenco-esg.com/board-performance-review/

To learn more about GreenCo, please visit www.greenco-esg.com, www.greenco-esg.sg, or explore the GreenCo ESG App at https://greenco.app.

SOURCE GreenCo ESG Advisory Limited