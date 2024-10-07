GreenCo's Holistic Sustainability Consulting Expands Across the Investment Chain

HONG KONG, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenCo, a specialised sustainability consultancy with a presence in Hong Kong and Singapore, is recently making waves in the business world by taking a more holistic approach to sustainability consulting. While many firms focus solely on helping clients prepare sustainability disclosure reports, GreenCo recognises the need to influence the entire investment and business ecosystem.

Sustainability Consulting Beyond Disclosure

Recently, GreenCo has forged partnerships with asset managers, venture capital funds, and other key players in the investment chain. It recognises that to drive meaningful, large-scale change, it must engage with the first step of the investment process.

"Our sustainability consulting services go far beyond just helping organisations craft sustainability reports," explained Max Tsang, the Director of GreenCo. "We take a broader, more strategic view of how sustainability is shaping the investment landscape and driving change across industries."

"We have seen the advanced context in which sustainability consulting is influencing and reshaping the investment chain and business world", said Max. "That's why we have made a concerted effort to work closely with asset managers and funds, especially venture capital funds, to help them integrate sustainability into their investment decision-making."

Formalising Responsible Investment Policies

Through these partnerships, GreenCo is helping investment firms formalise their Responsible Investment Policies and develop ESG integration tools. By embedding sustainability-focused values and considerations into the investment process, GreenCo aims to create a ripple effect that drives change across the business landscape.

"Many investment firms recognise the importance of sustainability, but struggle to translate that into concrete policies and practices," explained Max. "We work hand-in-hand with them to create tailored frameworks that align with their investment thesis and stakeholder expectations."

Driving Change in the Whole Investment Chain

GreenCo's holistic approach extends beyond just the investment community. It also works closely with its corporate clients to help them navigate the evolving sustainability landscape and align their business strategies with the demands of the investment chain.

Dr. Charlie Yang, the Director and Head of GreenCo Singapore, shared his thought that it was not enough to simply help organisations prepare their sustainability reports. "We need to empower the entire investment chain to prioritise and integrate sustainability, from the venture capitalists all the way down to the companies they invest in," he added.

This multi-faceted approach is already yielding tangible results. GreenCo's partnerships with asset managers and venture capital funds have led to the development of robust Responsible Investment Policies and ESG integration frameworks that are driving change across their investment portfolios.

"The impact of our work is not confined to individual organisations," explained Dr. Yang. "By working with the first step of the investment chain, we are able to catalyse large-scale change that triggers "chain-reaction" in the business world."

A Diverse Expert Team

GreenCo's aspiration is underpinned by the diversity of its expert team. The consultancy boasts a mix of professionals with backgrounds in business, finance, accounting, and environmental science.

"We understand the language of the business world because many of our team members have hands-on experience in corporate finance and strategy. At the same time, we have deep expertise in environmental and sustainability issues, which allows us to bridge the gap between the boardroom and the natural world," added Max. "I believe this unique blend of skills and perspectives sets GreenCo apart from its peers, enabling us to provide a more holistic and impactful sustainability consulting service."

Looking to the Future

As the importance of sustainability continues to grow, GreenCo is committed to expanding its holistic consulting services and deepening its partnerships across the investment ecosystem. GreenCo believes that sustainability is no longer a siloed concern, but a critical driver of business success and financial performance. By taking a comprehensive, collaborative approach, GreenCo can help its partners navigate this rapidly evolving landscape and create a more sustainable future.

About GreenCo

GreenCo ESG Advisory Limited has been focusing on ESG reporting and sustainability advisory since 2016. Having been a member of sustainability associations such as GRI Community and Business Environment Council for years, GreenCo's professional consulting group is committed to designing and providing tailored ESG advisory services. GreenCo has collaborated with over 60 listed companies and fund managers in Hong Kong and Singapore, as well as businesses worldwide, representing diverse industries in the Hang Seng Industry Classification System.

GreenCo follows international and local frameworks, including Appendix C2 (previously known as Appendix 27 / 20) – ESG Reporting Guide published by the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures, CDP Guidance Documentation and Questionnaires and S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment. By utilising these frameworks, GreenCo offers comprehensive advisory support, delivering cutting-edge, insightful and practical solutions to our clients and various industry sectors on their journey towards transparency, sustainability, and resilience.

For more details, please visit our website: www.greenco-esg.com or www.greenco-esg.sg or access our ESG public portal: https://greenco.app

