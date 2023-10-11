Greg Norman launches the Putting Challenge inside the Play Today MetaVerse

SYDNEY, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- October 2023: Greg Norman today launches the Putting Challenge inside the Play Today virtual 3D Sports World, through his own personal avatar welcoming global sports fans to a new and exciting way to experience sports.

The Play Today MetaVerse is the digital world devoted entirely to sports.

Greg Norman’s Avatar on Play Today

Explore, Connect, Play and Watch major professional sports events in a 3D virtual world.

The concept combines the love of gaming, sports and community into the virtual 3D Sports World of the future. Available via a browser on your PC or MAC, bringing a new dimension to sports.

Explore, Connect, Play and Watch sporting events in a 3D virtual world:

Explore the Play Today Island as your own Avatar, exploring the 3D virtual world of immersive content experiences with global golf brands, Callaway, Adidas, Bushnell and Tour Edge showcasing their products using the latest 3D and AR based technologies.

the Play Today Island as your own Avatar, exploring the 3D virtual world of immersive content experiences with global golf brands, Callaway, Adidas, Bushnell and Tour Edge showcasing their products using the latest 3D and AR based technologies. Connect with fellow sports fans from across the globe by creating and clothing your own individual avatar inside the virtual 3D world.

with fellow sports fans from across the globe by creating and clothing your own individual avatar inside the virtual 3D world. Play 3D games to win physical and digital prizes to reward participation, launching with the Greg Norman Putting Challenge to win daily prizes

3D games to win physical and digital prizes to reward participation, launching with the Greg Norman Putting Challenge to win daily prizes Watch streaming sports content on demand and free.

Greg Norman said: "It's great to personally launch the next generation of sports technology that will fundamentally change the way we consume professional sports. Play Today is taking the best content in sports into the 3D virtual world for a new and exciting way to experience the sports we all love."

Clive Mayhew, CEO of Play Today, said: "It is so exciting to launch with Greg Norman as part of the Play Today world. Explore, Connect, Play and Watch major sporting events like never before. Our immersive content experiences make this a truly exciting experience for all sports fans to engage with their favourite sports. "

About Greg Norman

Arguably the most successful athlete-turned-businessman in the world, Greg Norman is known as much for his entrepreneurial spirit in the boardroom as his dominance on the golf course. The internationally renowned "Great White Shark" has won more than 90 tournaments worldwide, including two Open Championships, and holds the distinction of defending his No. 1 position in the world golf rankings for 331 weeks.

Greg Norman now transcends the game of golf, with more than a dozen companies around the world bearing his name and the iconic shark logo as part of the Greg Norman Company, which he leads as Chairman & CEO. His internationally recognized brand includes more than 100 golf course designs across six continents, a global real estate collection, award-winning wine, golf-inspired lifestyle apparel and a diverse investment portfolio.

For more information, visit shark.com .

Follow Greg Norman on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

About Play Today (https://playtoday.cc)

Today's commercial launch with Greg Norman follows the Play Today's beta launch of the world's first Golf MetaVerse in March this year at the NSW Open Championship, where it live streamed the event in partnership with Sports rights holder, Golf NSW.

Play Today provides a consumer digital wallet integrated into a Sports MetaVerse and Golf GPS Scoring App, which is a world's first use of web3 technology connecting sports fans with digital wallets and an immersive online community experience.

Photos with release are available:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/14VEtNiKViUIhMFDXRmPfhZsY4hrjHLuO

SOURCE Play Today