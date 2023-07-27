Grobest Vietnam Takes The Lead To Introduce A Sustainable Shrimp Farming Model With Competitive Costs To Reaffirm The Value Of Vietnamese Shrimp In The International Market

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During their first participation in the 2023 Shrimp Summit, Grobest Vietnam (Grobest) has introduced the comprehensive GROFARM model to the global shrimp community. With a success rate of over 80%, the model was highly acclaimed by the conference participants as a comprehensive solution for high-tech shrimp farming in increasingly challenging conditions, contributing to reaffirming Vietnam's position in the international shrimp market.

Currently, the Asian and global shrimp industry is facing concerns ranging from stagnant production to ensuring growers' livelihoods. In the specific context of Vietnam, disease outbreaks, environment issues have destabilized the shrimp farming market, while domestic price surges have hindered export and processing activities, putting immense strain on the industry's competitive edge.

Amidst these critical challenges, the 2023 Shrimp Summit - organized by The Center for Responsible Seafood (TCRS), emerged as a pivotal industry event. According to the TCRS press statement, Vietnam was chosen as this year's summit venue for its important seafood economy and central position in Asia. Taking place on July 24th and 26th in Ho Chi Minh City, the summit brought together hundreds of experts and business leaders spanning the entire global shrimp value chain. Its primary objective was to facilitate a platform for stakeholders to unite, exchange knowledge and experiences, and tackle challenges through dynamic discussions and collaborative efforts, with a focus on promoting sustainability and adaption to climate change.

At this grand event, Grobest has proudly introduced the GROFARM model - a total solution to profitable intensive shrimp farming in challenging environment. It is an open platform that brings together key stakeholders of the industry, from farmers to hatcheries and suppliers of equipment and services.

Grobest took the lead in organizing an on-site farm visit for over 150 guests, including representatives from international processing plants, import-export companies, and purchasing houses. They had the opportunity to visit Minh Phu's Intensive Tank Farm, one of the important partner farms of Grobest Vietnam, to gain a deeper understanding of the GROFARM model firsthand.

With the dedicated aim of helping shrimp "Grow Stronger - Grow Faster - Grow Sustainably," Grobest Vietnam has effectively implemented the innovative GROFARM model in collaboration with partners and shrimp farmers nationwide. The GROFARM technology encompasses 5 crucial elements to ensure optimal results and enhance overall productivity.

Firstly, Grobest provides expert consultation services for designing and operating the farming system, upgrading customers' existing farms and ponds or assisting in the construction of new farms. Secondly, the GROFARM model emphasizes the importance of selecting top-quality postlarvae sources, considering the seasonal variations in each region and addressing the unique needs of individual farms. Thirdly, the GROFARM model brings an optimal feeding program with daily feeds and functional feeds as its core values, optimizing shrimp nutrition for enhanced immunity and growth. Fourthly, Mobile Lab service is one of the key highlights of the GROFARM model to on-site evaluate shrimp health and water quality, in order to promptly handle problems that may arise for farmers. Lastly, the GROFARM model focuses on reducing production costs per kilogram of shrimp and maximize crop profitability.

With these 5 key elements, the GROFARM model is able to generate a sustainable supply of clean shrimp with exceptional quality and reasonable prices, while minimizing negative impact on the environment. Since its introduction in 2021, Grobest's GROFARM mode has received positive feedback on its economic efficiencies and remarkable profits for more than 600 shrimp farms, with an impressive success rate of up to 82.9% after 3 years of trial. The commercial shrimps produced through the GROFARM model also garner high praise from purchasing units, distributors, as well as export entities, both within the country and abroad.

The GROFARM model serves as a testament to Grobest's visionary efforts, providing a pioneering solution that benefits not only farmers but also various stakeholders along the entire shrimp farming supply chain. During the 2023 Shrimp Summit conference, Dr. Le Van Khoa - Head of Technical Service of Grobest Vietnam, has highlighted the model's value and benefits: "Through cost reduction in shrimp farming and enhancing the competitiveness of Vietnamese shrimp, even against major markets like Ecuador and India, GROFARM not only ensures sustainable livelihoods for Vietnamese shrimp farmers, but also demonstrates Grobest's commitment to a sustainable supply of clean, high-quality shrimp and profitable returns for the industry. This is expected to position the Vietnamese shrimp industry to regain its former prominence in the international market."

Grobest's introduction of the GROFARM model at the 2023 Shrimp Summit provides an opportunity to promote further initiatives, models, and sustainable solutions for shrimp farming in Vietnam and the entire region. This initiative also paves the way for potential collaborations between Grobest and potential partners, uniting efforts toward shared sustainable values for the industry in the future.

ABOUT GROBEST:

Since its establishment in 1974 in Taiwan, Grobest has maintained a leading position in the research and development of natural, antibiotic-free animal feed products aimed at sustainable and environmentally friendly farming. Its continued success has led the company to grow into a business with over 3.500 employees, and offices and production facilities across numerous countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, China, India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia. In 2018, global investment fund Permira invested in Grobest, providing the company with another growth driver. Having established strong foundations across Asia, Grobest is now ready to reach out to the world.

