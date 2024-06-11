GROUNDBREAKING DUAL DEGREES DEBUT IN INDONESIA: DEAKIN UNIVERSITY LANCASTER UNIVERSITY INDONESIA OPENS DOORS

Deakin University Lancaster University Indonesia opens its doors, offering students the chance to earn dual bachelor's degrees from two top-ranked universities.

Lancaster University Indonesia opens its doors, offering students the chance to earn dual bachelor's degrees from two top-ranked universities. Indonesian students can access world-class qualifications while remaining close to family and friends.

The university launches with five undergraduate programs in Business and IT, tailored to meet current and future job market needs.

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2024 a new University opens its doors in the thriving education hub of Bandung, West Java. Deakin University Lancaster University Indonesia is an innovative education partnership between two globally ranked universities that will offer new higher education opportunities to students from across Indonesia and around the world.

This is not just any University. Through Deakin University Lancaster University Indonesia, students will be able to obtain a dual degree – one bachelor's degree from Deakin University in Australia and one bachelor's degree from Lancaster University in the UK – in up to just four years of study.

All courses offered by Deakin University Lancaster University Indonesia have obtained approval of the Indonesian Government and are equivalent to a Sarjana degree from a local Indonesian university.

"This is a unique opportunity for Indonesian students to obtain world-class qualifications from two globally ranked universities, while enjoying the many benefits of living and working close to home, supported by their families and friends," said the Deakin University Lancaster University Indonesia Chief Operating Officer, Prana Sudhana.

Deakin University Lancaster University Indonesia will initially offer five undergraduate programs in the areas of Business and Information Technology (see below). Students will have multiple entry points to the dual-award bachelor degree programs, including direct entry, or through foundation studies that prepare them for entry into their first year of degree study.

Academic English courses are also available from April 2025 to prepare students for successful undergraduate study.

"Deakin University and Lancaster University both rank among the top 1% of universities globally," said Mr Sudhana.

"With extensive experience in two-way exchanges, study tours, and work-integrated learning, these institutions also provide a unique opportunity for students to study abroad for a semester at either or both universities in Australia and the UK.

"Graduates will earn highly respected qualifications that pave the way for global career success, along with exceptional student experiences that support their personal and professional growth."

The Deakin University Lancaster University Indonesia campus will be centrally located in a vibrant part of Bandung, approximately one hour by high-speed train from Jakarta. Work is currently underway to transform the building into a world-class university for students and staff.

Bachelor of Business Analytics + BSc Hons Business Analytics

Students will embark on a transformative dual degree that integrates 50% of modules from Deakin University's Bachelor of Business Analytics and 50% from Lancaster University's BSc Business Analytics.

Developed with input from industry leaders, including IBM, Deloitte, and PwC, this dual degree is designed to meet current and future business needs, with an emphasis on project management, idea implementation and employee support.

Bachelor of Commerce + BSc Hons Business Management

Tailored for aspiring professionals, this programme integrates 50% of modules from each university, providing a well-rounded and industry-relevant education.

Students will develop skills and expertise for a successful career in global business, with emphasis on critical areas such accounting, economics and finance.

This dual degree provides Indonesian students with in-country access to a business-related degree – the most popular choice of study for Indonesians studying in the United Kingdom. It is uniquely designed by two AACSB and EQUIS accredited business schools.

Bachelor of Commerce + BSc Hons Accounting & Finance

This combined degree blends tradition with contemporary approaches to help students discover their professional calling in disciplines such as accounting, economics, finance and more.

Alumni of both undergraduate programmes across Deakin University and Lancaster University have successfully ventured into roles with large accounting firms, international consulting firms, corporations, and global banks.

The programme is designed in the UK and Australia to comply with national accounting accreditation requirements.

IT Dual Degrees

Bachelor of Computer Science + BSc Hons Computer Science

Step into one of the most exciting and dynamic industries with a dual degree that integrates 50% of modules from Deakin University's Bachelor of Computer Science and 50% from Lancaster University's BSc Hons Computer Science.

From data analytics to robotics to intelligence, this course is broad but rigorous enough to set students up for career success.

The dual degree is a STEM-aligned program originally designed in the UK and Australia to comply with national computing society accreditation requirements. It is a cutting-edge undergraduate degree program supported by modern equipment, geared towards students who want to make a positive change in the world.

Bachelor of Cyber Security + BSc Hons Computer Science

This dual degree, designed to support career success in a rapidly evolving and critical sector, integrates 50% of modules from Deakin University's Bachelor of Cyber Security and 50% from Lancaster University's BSc Hons Computer Science.

Students will learn everything it takes to become a future-proofed computing professional, with a specialisation in cyber security and deep knowledge in areas such as digital forensics and computer crime.

This STEM-aligned program was designed in the UK and Australia to comply with national computing society accreditation requirements.

For more information about Deakin University Lancaster University Indonesia visit www.dli.ac.id

