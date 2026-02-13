Groundbreaking Innovations from TCL Transform How Fans Enjoy the Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina and Around the World

Technology enhances athlete comfort and connection throughout the event

MILAN, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Olympic Winter Games in full swing, Worldwide Olympic Partner TCL is playing a key role in supporting how millions of people enjoy Milano Cortina 2026 around the world by supplying advanced display technology and expertise for the International Broadcast Centre (IBC), the central technical hub for global media coverage operated by Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS).

The company has provided large quantities of TV screens, as well as commercial display screens and a large-scale LED installation, to empower media organizations in bringing the Olympic Winter Games to global audiences with exceptional clarity and fidelity. Additionally, TCL has equipped the IBC's visitor exhibition area with its latest flagship innovation, the groundbreaking TCL X11L SQD-Mini LED TV. Standing for Super Quantum Dot, it sets a new standard for display technology with unmatched brightness and contrast, exceptional color performance, an industry‑first, ultra‑slim, borderless design, and top‑tier audio—creating an unparalleled visual and audio experience. TCL also provided its 65-inch televisions for the Main Press Center (MPC) to help the world's media follow every moment of the action, and additional TVs across Olympic venues.

Among the provided TVs, the 55" screens will play a vital role in supporting the "Athlete Moment," where athletes can see and speak with family and friends at home immediately after their events with unmatched clarity. By making it feel as though their loved ones are at their side, TCL's technology is helping to create powerful moments of connection and celebration throughout the Olympic Winter Games.

Yiannis Exarchos, the CEO of OBS, said: "We are delighted to welcome TCL as a Worldwide Olympic Partner. Only a select number of companies globally have the scale, capability, innovation, and technology required to meet the demands we face as the host broadcaster of the Olympic Games—and even fewer pair that with a deep understanding of Olympic values and the power of the Olympic Winter Games to bring people together."

Beyond supporting the competition and broadcast, TCL is also enhancing daily life in the Anterselva and Livigno Olympic Villages by providing smart home appliances, supporting athletes' comfort through technology thanks to the smart washing machines and dryers that keep competition gear fresh. Additionally, the Plaza of the Milano Olympic Village features a space showcasing TCL's latest innovations, including AI-enabled air conditioners and TCL RayNeo AR glasses. The glasses are the ideal partner for athletes as they offer real-time translation through augmented reality and can provide navigation cues and information as they explore Milan.

Li Dongsheng, Founder and Chairman of TCL said: "The Olympic Games provide an unmatched spectacle of excitement and excellence and our aim is to ensure that fans on-site, athletes, and audiences worldwide are able to enjoy the event in new ways. Through our groundbreaking technology, we're proud to know that viewers can feel closer to the action than ever before."

Such technology also elevates the at-home excitement around the Olympic Winter Games, capturing the spectacle of the competition with an extraordinary degree of realism. Part of TCL's vision of a 'screen universe', these innovations have been developed through TCL's robust global infrastructure built over 27 years, comprising 47 R&D centers and 39 manufacturing bases serving over 1.3 billion users around the world. This track record has helped TCL rank as the Global Top 2 TV brand and the Global No. 1 brand for Mini LED TV shipments, securing a 29.4% market share in the category.

Founded in 1981, TCL—short for "The Creative Life"—embodies creativity in every aspect of life. As a leading technology company, TCL is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions—including TVs, audio products, smart home devices, display technologies, and clean energy—that enhance customer experiences through TCL Industries and TCL Technology.

As of now, with 47 R&D centers and 39 manufacturing bases globally, TCL operates in over 160 countries and regions, cementing its position as a globally competitive smart technology brand. To further inspire greatness, TCL has become an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.

