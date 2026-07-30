SHENZHEN, China, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt, a global leader of distributed solar and energy storage solutions, has been recognized as a Tier 1 PV Inverter Supplier in the S&P Global Energy Tier 1 Cleantech Companies 2026 list, reinforcing the company's position among leading solar inverter manufacturers serving residential, commercial and industrial markets worldwide.

Growatt Recognized as S&P Global Energy Tier 1 PV Inverter Supplier for 2026

The 2026 S&P Global Energy list recognizes 12 Tier 1 PV inverter manufacturers globally. The annual, data-driven assessment evaluates leading suppliers using factors including market presence and market share, operational scale, global diversification, financial performance and sustainability. The 2026 methodology also incorporates credit risk through S&P Global Market Intelligence's RiskGauge™ as part of its financial assessment.

For Growatt, this recognition reflects more than market scale. It demonstrates the company's continued focus on developing reliable, efficient and increasingly intelligent solar inverter and solar-plus-storage technologies for customers across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

"Being recognized once again as Tier 1 PV inverter supplier by S&P Global Energy is an important acknowledgement of the work our teams and partners are doing globally," said Lisa Zhang, Vice President of Growatt. "As energy systems become more decentralized and intelligent, we will continue investing in technologies that make solar storage and energy management simpler and more accessible for households and businesses."

Next-Generation Solar and Hybrid Inverter Innovation

Growatt continues to expand its inverter portfolio in 2026 to address rapidly changing requirements for home energy independence, solar self-consumption, backup power and intelligent energy management.

For residential applications, the MIN 2500-6000TL-XH2 battery-ready inverter combines up to 98.4% maximum efficiency with a DC/AC ratio of up to 2.0 and flexible future expansion into battery storage. The MOD 3-15KTL3-HU, designed for three-phase applications, integrates backup functionality while supporting whole-home backup and battery-ready operation.

Growatt has also introduced the new SPM 2.5-10KTL-HU2 hybrid inverter series in Pakistan, extending its residential energy storage offering with Smart Load control, backup capabilities and intelligent home energy management for markets where energy resilience and grid independence are increasingly important.

Connecting Solar Generation With Smarter Energy Storage

Alongside inverter innovation, Growatt is strengthening its integrated solar-plus-storage ecosystem. At The smarter E Europe 2026 in Munich, Growatt introduced the MINA and MODA All-In-One Energy Storage Systems for single-phase and three-phase residential applications. Both platforms combine solar conversion, battery storage, backup and intelligent energy management within an integrated architecture designed to simplify installation and increase solar self-consumption.

For commercial and industrial users, the RISE 261H-XH integrates a hybrid inverter, 261 kWh battery platform, energy management system and power distribution components into a pre-assembled solution, supporting faster deployment of C&I solar and energy storage projects.

Powering the Next Stage of the Global Energy Transition

As solar, battery storage and intelligent energy management become increasingly interconnected, Growatt will continue advancing technologies that enable homeowners, installers, businesses and project developers to generate, store and manage renewable energy more effectively.

The S&P Global Energy Tier 1 PV Inverter Supplier 2026 recognition further strengthens Growatt's commitment to delivering dependable solar inverter solutions and supporting the transition toward smarter and more decentralized energy systems worldwide.

About Growatt

Founded in 2011, Growatt is a global leader in distributed energy solutions, specializing in energy storage systems and smart energy management technologies. With operations covering more than 190 countries and regions, 63 sales and service locations across 30 markets, and approximately 4.2 million residential and commercial end users connected through its OSS platform, Growatt provides smart energy solutions for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Backed by nearly 1,000 R&D professionals across three major R&D centres, Growatt remains committed to technological innovation and its mission of enabling everyone to benefit from sustainable energy.

For more information, contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Growatt New Energy