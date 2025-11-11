"Growing Through Trust" - JNJ International Co Reinforces Global Supply Chain with Hyundai and Kia Genuine Parts

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for authentic automotive components continues to rise worldwide, JNJ International Co is leading supply chain innovation through trust and reliability.

The company has built a robust global distribution structure for Hyundai and Kia Genuine Parts, helping overseas distributors strengthen their competitiveness while enhancing the reputation of Korean-made auto parts.

Positioning itself as a Growth Accelerator rather than a mere exporter, JNJ International Co focuses on transparency and efficiency in its distribution system.

The company has addressed supply instability in certain regions by ensuring consistent access to genuine parts at fair prices, earning the trust of global partners.

Looking ahead, JNJ International Co plans to expand its product portfolio to include aftermarket components and maintenance equipment, while leveraging its global network to enhance its brand influence and service quality.

