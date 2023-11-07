Grundfos introduces new range of end-suction pumps to advance Singapore's smart green city ambitions

The new NK and NKE range take end-suction pumps to the next level in terms of energy efficiency, connectivity, and durability

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for intelligent solutions accelerates to build more connected, resilient, and sustainable cities, Grundfos, a global leader in advanced pump solutions and water technologies, today launched its new NK and NKE range in Singapore. The new long-coupled end-suction pumps feature industry-leading energy efficiency, with the premium NKE range utilising smart technology to bring ease of use, monitoring capabilities, and greater connectivity.

With buildings accounting for over 20 per cent of Singapore's greenhouse gas emissions[1], the built environment sector plays a key role in Singapore's net-zero strategy and is vital to achieving climate change targets. Recognising the importance of greening buildings, Singapore has adopted intelligent and sustainable solutions to achieve more efficient use of resources such as energy and water in the city-state's built environment.

As multi-purpose pumps that play a role in a variety of different applications in areas including cooling and heating in commercial buildings, Grundfos introduced the new and improved NK and NKE range to complement its strong portfolio of energy efficient water solutions, providing customers with a holistic range of highly efficient solutions at every level.

Achieving tomorrow's efficiency demands today

The new NK and NKE range offer industry-leading energy efficiency as standard. All pumps are built to IE3 as a minimum, which reduces energy consumption and operation costs and exceeds all current regulatory requirements.

For even greater control and efficiency, the premium NKE range is able to operate up to the highest IE5 efficiency, achieved through intelligent features such as an integrated permanent magnet MGE motor with variable frequency drive, and built-in pressure sensor. These features work together in detecting and adjusting water pressure and flow intuitively, ensuring optimum conditions 24/7.

With these intelligent components built directly into the solution, NKE removes the need to install any external components such as controllers, frequency-converters, and sensors, which can add further complexity and costs to the process.

Intelligent control and monitoring at your fingertips

Combining cloud connectivity and digitalisation, the NKE range also allows for remote monitoring and access over the system, enabling intelligent control right at your fingertips. This makes NKE compatible with today's building automation and building management systems.

Users can monitor, control, and schedule water use from their smartphone with the Grundfos GO REMOTE app, available for both iOS and Android operating systems. With the ability to manage tasks anytime when in range, NKE reduces the need for manpower, lowering operating costs.

Users can also easily access pump diagnostics, create, and email reports on-site from the app. This ensures any operational issues can be quickly addressed, reducing unnecessary downtime and maintenance costs, and ultimately extend the lifespan of their end-suction pumps.

Designed and built to last

In addition to their advanced efficiency and intelligent upgrades, the new NK and NKE range also include significant technical improvements to maximise reliability and durability, enabling the pumps to be installed, operated, and maintained more easily.

Notably, Grundfos utilised a single manufacturing process which eliminates misalignment, producing longer lasting seals and bearings. The pumps also boast improved hydraulics, which supports the overall efficiency in water flow conditions. The new pump design allows users to easily access the mechanical seal without the removal or disruption of other components. Other improvements include greater noise reduction and an increased temperature range.

Kenth Hvid Nielsen, Grundfos' Regional Managing Director, APAC, Commercial Buildings, said, "More intelligent and sustainable urban solutions as well as decarbonising the built environment are core to Singapore's goal of building a more resilient future. As the first company in the water solutions sector to receive full validation of our 2050 net-zero target from the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), we are proud to launch the new NK and NKE range, which not only contributes to Singapore's smart city plans, but also aligns with Grundfos' climate commitments. With the new offering, we look forward to delivering more sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective pump solutions with shorter lead times and locally supported services in Singapore."

For more information about the new Grundfos NK and NKE, please visit: https://product-selection.grundfos.com/sg/products/nk-nke-nke-series-2000-nk-bare-shaft?tab=explore&b=123.

[1] Building and Construction Authority (July 2022). Singapore Green Building Masterplan 2021 (4th edition).

About Grundfos

Grundfos pioneers solutions to the world's water and climate challenges and improves quality of life for people. As a leading global pump and water solutions company, we promise to respect, protect, and advance the flow of water by providing energy and water efficient solutions and systems for a wide range of applications for water utilities, industries and buildings. Find out more: grundfos.com

