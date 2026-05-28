GS1 HK Launches "Go Global Award" to Support Brands Expand Worldwide

78 Companies Recognised as Consumer Caring Scheme Marks 15th Anniversary

HONG KONG, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong's retail sector is steadily regaining momentum, underpinned by improving consumer sentiment and robust Mainland Labour Day Golden Week performance. Amid this market rebound, the industry is shifting from price competition towards value creation, focusing on sharper brand positioning, elevated service quality, and superior customer experiences.

78 local enterprises across diverse sectors were recognised by the 15th Edition of "Consumer Caring Scheme"

Organised by GS1 Hong Kong, the "Consumer Caring Scheme" (the Scheme) responds directly to this trend. Widely recognised across industries, the Scheme commends local enterprises that are committed to a "consumer-first" approach in their business operations. In the recent edition (2025), a total of 78 local enterprises across diverse sectors were recognised. By upholding the four core principles of consumer centric, conforming to commitment, strive for quality and caring for staff, the companies have delivered exceptional experiences to both consumers and visitors. The award presentation ceremony was successfully held at the GS1 Hong Kong Annual Dinner. (Please refer to the appendix for the full list of recognised companies.)

In addition, Hong Kong is deepening its integration with the National 15th Five-Year Plan by reinforcing economic and trade ties with the Chinese Mainland, while supporting enterprises to expand globally through the city.

Coinciding with the Scheme's 15th anniversary, GS1 Hong Kong has launched the new "Go Global Award" to recognise outstanding achievements of Go Global companies in brand building and global expansion. With a network spanning 120 economies worldwide, GS1 Hong Kong serves as a "super connector", offering credible recognition and stronger brand presence. Award recipients will enjoy priority access to buyer connect events and business matching opportunities.

Ms. Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong, said, "In today's highly competitive and fast-evolving market, sustainable growth hinges on unwavering commitment to product and service excellence, as well as strategic positioning. The 'Consumer Caring Scheme' honours companies that deliver truly consumer-first experience in Hong Kong; While the 'Go Global Award' aligns with national development and the growing trend of Mainland enterprises expanding overseas. It empowers businesses to scale effectively by leveraging Hong Kong's global credibility and GS1 Hong Kong's extensive international network."

Consumer-first Practices by Consumer Caring Companies

Casablanca, recognised under the "Consumer Caring Scheme" for 15 consecutive years, continues to enhance product quality and service standards. Ms. Vivian Cheung, Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer, said, "We put consumers at the centre, leveraging advanced technology to deliver truly caring experiences. For example, our Grade 7A Physical Antibacterial Technology remains effective after 150 washes, extending product lifespan while providing healthier, safer sleep for our consumers. This recognition encourages us to further strengthen quality management, customer-focused design and service excellence."

Newly recognised by the Scheme this year, Youpin Development's founder, Ms. Wong, said, "Over the past nine years in Hong Kong, we have remained steadfastly committed to crafting quality products with care. Our signature aged pomelo ginseng is fully handcrafted, blending traditional wisdom with modern techniques. We are grateful to have received GS1 HK's recognition and will continue to serve every customer with integrity and dedication while reaching out to more people."

Applications for the "Consumer Caring Scheme" and the "Go Global Award" are now open, and companies from all sectors are sincerely invited to participate. Learn more: https://www.gs1hk.org/zh-hk/industry-recognition/consumer-caring-scheme

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Appendix - List of Recognised Companies of Consumer Caring Scheme 2025 (in alphabetical order by industry and company name, click here to view the company logos)

Beauty & Personal Care 1 BHL International Group Limited 2 Chun Fat (International) Beauty Group Limited 3 Colgate-Palmolive (Hong Kong) Limited 4 Elite Aesthetics Group Limited 5 Hong Kong Zihua Pharmaceutical Limited 6 Kopen (Hong Kong) Company Limited 7 Matrixmiji International Company Limited 8 New Cynosure Company Limited 9 Nu Skin Enterprises Hong Kong, Llc 10 Premier Living (Enterprises) Co., Ltd. 11 Sa Sa International Holdings Limited 12 Sincere Top International Limited 13 Yanki Breast & Health Limited 14 Yhk Design Limited 15 You Health And Fitness Club Limited



Business & Professional Services 1 Deco Classic Limited 2 DKSH Hong Kong Ltd 3 HongKong Post 4 Imperial Parking (Hong Kong) Limited 5 IP&E GBA Limited 6 Thinkertool Solutions Company Limited 7 Tung Wah Moving Services Company Limited 8 Worldwide Cruise Terminals (Hong Kong) Ltd Catering & Dining Services 1 Mak Man Kee Noodle Shop Limited 2 Tai Hing Worldwide Development Limited 3 Taste Of Asia Group Limited



Consumer Electronics & Electrical Appliances 1 CGA (H.K.) LIMITED 2 DCH Toolbox 3 HKT Limited 4 Smartech International Marketing Limited Consumer Product 1 Haleon Hong Kong Limited Food & Beverages 1 Come In Enterprises Co Ltd 2 HK Jinpan Biopharmaceutical Co. Limited 3 Hung Fook Tong Holdings Limited 4 Imperial Enterprises Holdings Limited 5 Lee Kum Kee Company Limited 6 Meat The Next Company Limited 7 Murray Rice Co Ltd 8 Nestlé Hong Kong Limited 9 Original Taste Workshop Ltd 10 Swire Coca-Cola HK 11 Tung Chun Soy Sauce and Canned Food Co Ltd 12 Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd 13 Watsons Water 14 Youpin Development (HK) Limited 15 Yummy House International Ltd 16 Zhong An Ya (Hong Kong) Trading Ltd Health Supplements & Organic Food 1 Alfa Yan Limited 2 Biogem Science Technology Ltd 3 Catalo Natural Health Foods Limited 4 Chaisentomg Pharmaceutical Factory Limited 5 China Aims Limited 6 Chuan Chiong Co., Ltd. 7 Harmonic Health Pharmaceutical Company Limited 8 Hong Kong Jinbotang Pharmaceutical Co., Limited 9 New Life Support Enterprises Limited 10 Nu Life International (Asia) Limited 11 Royal Medic (Holdings) Limited 12 Tai Wo Tung Medicine Co Ltd 13 The International Medical Co. Ltd. - Citracium 14 Vita Green Health Products Co., Ltd. Household & Pet Products and Services 1 AQ Bio Technology Group Limited 2 Casablanca Hong Kong Limited 3 Crown Gas Stoves (Holdings) Company Limited 4 Green World Pharmaceutical Limited 5 Maxipro (Asia) Limited 6 Purepro Water Hong Kong Limited 7 Shirasawa International Trading Company Limited 8 Sinomax Health & Household Products Ltd 9 Swipe (HK) Ltd 10 Wing Yip International Ltd Maternal, Infant & Child Food and Products 1 Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited 2 Wyeth (Hong Kong) Holding Company Limited Pharmaceutical products and Medical devices 1 The International Medical Co. Ltd. - Ricqlès Retail Merchants & Retailers 1 PARKnSHOP (HK) Limited Textile and Apparel Manufacturing 1 Mainland Headwear Holdings Ltd Watches & Jewellery 1 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited 2 Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited

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About GS1 Hong Kong

GS1 Hong Kong is the local chapter of GS1®, a global, not-for-profit data standards organization headquartered in Brussels, Belgium and represented in over 120 countries. We help businesses identify, capture, and share trusted data across both physical and digital supply chains. Through global standards like GTIN (barcodes), GS1 Hong Kong empowers companies of their digital transformation, improve efficiency, enhance supply chain visibility, and strengthen collaboration.

Building on these standards, we've developed platforms such as ezTRADE for B2B data exchange, ezTRACK for real-time traceability, and 1QR, a GS1 Digital Link-powered platform that delivers rich product information—certifications, sustainability data, and more—via 2D barcodes.

Our trusted data infrastructure has now extended to support trade financing and Scope 3 emissions reporting, helping businesses meet ESG requirements.

In today's AI-driven economy, data quality is essential. GS1 Hong Kong provides a foundation for data that is accurate, visible, linkable, searchable, shareable, and traceable.

GS1 Hong Kong currently supports close to 8,000 corporate members from 20 sectors including retail & consumer packaged goods, food & beverage and food services, healthcare, apparel & footwear, logistics & ICT.

Website: www.gs1hk.org

SOURCE GS1 Hong Kong