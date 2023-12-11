GS1 Hong Kong Unveils Exciting IOT Data Hackathon to Foster Innovation in Data Analytics

HONG KONG, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 Hong Kong is excited to announce the launch of its first IOT Data Hackathon, an event aims to bring together young innovators, creative minds, data enthusiasts, and industry professionals to harness the power of IOT data and drive innovation in data analytics.

The IOT Data Hackathon 2024 will take place on 23-24 March 2024, at Cyberport, Hong Kong. It will be a unique opportunity for participants to showcase their skills, learn from experts, and collaborate with like-minded individuals to tackle real-world challenges.

IOT Data Hackathon 2024 - Your Chance for Future Advancements! Enrol Now

The hackathon is open to individuals and teams with diverse backgrounds and skill sets. Whether you are a tertiary student, an entrepreneur, a data scientist, or simply someone passionate about data and problem solving, this event invites you to showcase your talent and make a difference. Registration for the hackathon is now open till 31 December 2023, and interested individuals can sign up at www.gs1hk.org/iotdatahackathon.

During the hackathon, participants will have access to cutting-edge tools, expert mentors, and a wealth of data sets. They will be challenged to develop solutions that address specific problem statements related to Smart City and Smart Supply Chain. Participants will be encouraged to uncover hidden insights, develop transformative ideas and data-driven solutions to revolutionize industries and shape a more sustainable future.

"We are thrilled to host the IOT Data Hackathon, providing a platform for a diverse group of participants to collaborate and foster innovation," said Ms. Anna Lin, MH, JP, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong. "The possibilities that arise from IOT data are boundless, and we are excited to see how participants will leverage data to create impactful solutions."

Participants will have the chance to network with industry experts, mentors and fellow participants, leading to potential future collaborations and career opportunities. Winning teams will be rewarded with exciting prizes, recognition for the outstanding solutions, internship opportunities, fast track to Cyberport Creative Micro Fund (HK$100,000 grant) / Cyberport Incubation Programme (up to HK $500,000 resources), and fast track to HKSTP Ideation Programme (HK$100,000 grant) and more. Additionally, winners will be honoured at the Award Presentation Ceremony during the Digital Economy Summit 2024, an Asia's flagship innovation & technology event jointly organised by the HKSAR Government and Cyberport.

For detailed information about the IoT Data Hackathon 2024 and registration, please visit www.gs1hk.org/iotdatahackathon. For inquiries, please contact at [email protected] / (852) 2861 2819.

PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of the IOT Data Hackathon 2024.

About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong (GS1 HK) is the local chapter of GS1®, a not-for-profit, global organisation that brings industry stakeholders together to develop standards-based solutions to address the challenges of data exchange. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1® has 116 national chapters serving 150 economies globally.

GS1 HK aims to empower industry's digital transformation by enabling businesses to improve efficiency, safety, authenticity and sustainability through platforms, solutions and services based on our global standards. GS1 HK is dedicated to building a collaborative IoT ecosystem in Hong Kong to promote the development of ICT, serving as a bridge between ICT solution providers, users, government and other stakeholders, realising the community's vision to become a smart city.

GS1 HK currently supports over 8,000 corporate members from various sectors including retail & consumer packaged goods, healthcare, food & beverage and food services, apparel & footwear, transport & logistics, among others.

For more information, please visit www.gs1hk.org

SOURCE GS1 Hong Kong