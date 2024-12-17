GSK Leads Global Forum in Bangkok to Address Respiratory Health Challenges

GSK hosted the third annual RespiVerse Meeting on December 13 and 14 in Bangkok, Thailand. The event brought together renowned international speakers and healthcare professionals from 17 countries to address pressing global challenges in respiratory diseases, focusing on innovative solutions and collaborative strategies to advance respiratory health worldwide.

BANGKOK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Gur Levy, Respiratory Medical Expert at GSK, said, "We have been pioneering efforts for decades to develop new therapeutic alternatives that set the standard for next-generation treatments and redefine the future of respiratory medicines for hundreds of millions of people with respiratory diseases."

By collaborating with top-level specialist physicians and highly qualified experts from around the world, GSK has developed a world-class program to achieve excellence in clinical practices and optimise new respiratory treatment outcomes for millions of patients.

"We research and develop a portfolio of vaccines, targeted biological products, and inhaled medicines at the forefront of the respiratory sector, aiming to improve outcomes and enhance the lives of people suffering from all types of asthma, COPD, and RSV. GSK is leveraging the latest scientific and technological advances to address the underlying dysfunction of these diseases and prevent their progression," said Levy.

This year's RespiVerse Meeting featured prominent international speakers and participants from regions including Southeast Asia, Latin America, Central America, and others. It integrated science, technology, and talent to identify the main clinical challenges in the respiratory area with an aim to develop scientific content that enhances the knowledge and professional practices of pulmonologists in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The expert panel focused on four respiratory pathologies: moderate asthma, severe asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

"Prevention is the cornerstone of public health, and the need is urgent when addressing respiratory diseases like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which can be more prevalent and dangerous than the flu. At GSK, we are dedicated to advancing vaccine innovation to protect vulnerable populations, particularly older adults, especially those with underlying medical conditions such as asthma, COPD, diabetes, and heart disease, from the significant health risks posed by RSV. By prioritizing prevention, we aim to ease the burden of RSV and promote healthier communities worldwide, especially in the context of an aging global society," said Dr. Arnas Berzanskis, VP & Regional Medical Affairs Head – Vaccines at GSK.

As part of this event, a media session featured renowned experts in the field including: Dr. Le Khac Bao, Deputy Head of Lung Disease Department, Gia Dinh People's Hospital; Dr. Fariz Nurwidya, Chairman and Associate Professor Division of Immunology and Interstitial Lung Disease, Department of Pulmonology and Respiratory Medicine Universitas Indonesia and Pulmonologist at Persahabatan Hospital dan Bunda General Hospital Jakarta; and Dr. Pailin Ratanawatkul, Assistant Professor in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine and Associate Director of the Center of Excellence at Srinagarind Hospital, Khon Kaen University. They discussed the causes and consequences of respiratory diseases affecting populations worldwide and challenges to be overcome.

SOURCE GSK