GTF CONNECT SINGAPORE 2024: PROF. BENJAMIN HORTON MAKES URGENT APPEAL, BUSINESS RISES TO THE CHALLENGE

BERLIN and SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The GREENTECH FESTIVAL's international event series GTF Connect ran its 3rd consecutive event in Singapore. From October 21st to 23rd, the prestigious Sofitel Singapore on Sentosa Island was transformed into a dynamic hub dedicated to the future of sustainability and technology under the theme, "Tear Down, Rethink, Rebuild for Tomorrow."

This year's GTF Connect Singapore attracted over 1000 attendees from both Singapore and across the globe, bringing together a diverse group of changemakers, industry leaders, and start-ups. With 40 distinguished speakers sharing insights on the stage and 10 exhibitors showcasing the latest in sustainable technology, the sold-out event proved to be a resounding success, surpassing attendees' expectations.

GREEN AWARDS: Honouring local changemakers during the prestigious opening gala

The third annual GREEN AWARDS Singapore, powered by Audi, was kicked off by UNEP ambassador, actor and dedicated climate advocate Antoinette Taus. Reflecting on the importance of the event, Taus emphasized the significance of collaboration in addressing the global climate crisis. In her remarks, she stated:"I believe the best part about the GREENTECH FESTIVAL and GTF Connect is the fact that you are able to bring local solutions to the forefront. But of course, bring also that international and global perspective."

In the start-up category, SepPure Technologies, who developed a cutting-edge RE(SOLV) system, which recovers 90% of spent solvents through advanced nanofiltration, slashing waste, GHG emissions, and costs by up to 90%, took the coveted prize home. In recognition of her extraordinary contributions to environmental sustainability, celebrated producer, presenter, and storyteller Nadya Hutagalung received the Special Achievement Award.

After receiving the award, she shared her thoughts on sustainability: "Sustainability, is it really [just being] able to sustain things as they are currently? Are we able to sustain the amount of people that we have on this planet that has finite resources? My answer is, I don't think so. [...] My one wish is that those who are working in specific areas of conservation and sustainability. Don't sit in silos, people need to come together to collaborate and be really diverse in thinking about these solutions that can be sustainable."

GTF CONFERENCE: A stage for visionary leaders and bold innovators

Partnered with Vodafone Business, this year's CONFERENCE kicked off with a keynote from Sandrine Dixson-Declève (Co-President at The Club of Rome) who was then joined by local businessman Arthur Tay (Founder of Blue Water EduFest, Chairman and CEO, ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove) and renowned climate scientist Prof. Benjamin Horton (Director at Earth Observatory of Singapore). Prof. Horton made a passionate and urgent appeal to the business community saying we need to stop with all the talk and take real action today. His often shocking predictions about the future state of life on our planet were balanced by Dixson-Declève's more positive approach stating: "There is hope, but there is also the reality check. We don't have a huge amount of time. This is the decade of action, and I believe that people can come together, that they can actually transform what is quite a frightening situation into a better future."

Over the day, leaders from business, research and the start-up scene proved they were up to the challenge as the audience was guided through panel discussions, keynotes, and workshops centred around three core themes: "Building for the Future," "Leading Green Business," and "Securing Supply: Food & Materials."

GTF Connect Singapore also provided a platform for start-ups. During three rounds of Green Start-up Slams on the CONFERENCE stage, young entrepreneurs presented their solutions and competed for title of Green Start-up Slam Singapore Winner for 2024. This year's reigning champion was Diaper Recycling Technology, who will receive a market readiness workshop with BCG X Greentech and sponsorship to attend the 2025 Grand Final at the GREENTECH FESTIVAL in Berlin in May. Additionally, start-ups and investors connected during the Green Investors Crunch held at lunchtime on CONFERENCE day.

GTF EXHIBTION: Showcasing cutting-edge solutions and innovative ideas

The EXHIBITION area in Singapore featured 10 companies and was a vibrant space for discovering the latest innovations in Greentech and sustainability. Among the highlights were Audi, with their VR experience of the Q6 e-tron, and the Lufthansa Group, showcasing green technology in aviation. Curated Culture's science-backed wellness beverages, moomoo's sustainable ETF options, and Hestiya's emissions transparency solutions also stood out. The EXHIBITION offered a valuable opportunity to learn about new ideas and connect with the minds behind these forward-thinking companies.

GTF x Stridy Beach Cleanup at the East Coast Park in Singapore

After a successful CONFERENCE and EXHIBITION day on October 22, the GTF and the non-profit start-up Stridy organised a beach cleanup to address both local litter and marine debris, underscoring the importance of environmental stewardship. The participants gained insights into Singapore's waste management systems, emphasising the collective impact of individual efforts in tackling global waste challenges.

GTF Founder Marco Voigt concludes on the successful three-day event: "Returning to Singapore for the third time with GTF Connect showcases the region's unwavering commitment to sustainable progress. This year, we not only expanded our global network but also experienced an incredible surge of collaboration and innovation here on Sentosa Island. We're proud to have united changemakers and visionaries, paving the way for a greener future powered by technology."

After the stop in Singapore, GTF Connect will make its next and final stop for 2024 in Los Angeles from November 14–15. Next year, the GREENTECH FESTIVAL 2025 will take place in Berlin from May 20–22 co-located with GITEX EUROPE from May 21-23 at Messe Berlin as part of a strategic partnership.

About GTF Connect

The GTF Connect is an international event series initiated by the GREENTECH FESTIVAL, which first took place in London in 2021. By expanding globally, the festival's aim is to celebrate and promote green change across the entire planet, as this world urgently needs sustainable transformation. This year's GTF CONNECT kicked-off in London, followed by Singapore in October, and will conclude this year in Los Angeles in November.

About GREENTECH FESTIVAL

GREENTECH FESTIVAL is the leading global platform for business sustainability, uniting innovators, changemakers and communities to showcase cutting-edge green technologies, share actionable insights and accelerate the decarbonisation of industry. The event includes the EXHIBITION, the CONFERENCE and the GREEN AWARDS with a thematic focus on the topics Mobility and Transport, Energy and Infrastructure as well as Industry and Materials. The GTF was launched in 2019 by Nico Rosberg (Sustainability & VC Entrepreneur) and Marco Voigt (Greentech Entrepreneur) and takes place annually in Berlin.

GREENTECH FESTIVAL

Tjarda Wegener, PR Manager

Phone: + 49 176 363 306 42

Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE GREENTECH FESTIVAL