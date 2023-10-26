Guide Sensmart exhibited several new products at the 134th China Import and Export Fair

WUHAN, China, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 134th China Import and Export Fair (Phase I) concluded successfully on October 19. Guide Sensmart made its debut at the exhibition, showcasing new products and solutions for industrial temperature measurement, outdoor night vision, security monitoring, fire protection, and other areas. The company effectively displayed its technical advancements in infrared applications through booth displays, technical discussions, and product demonstrations, attracting numerous domestic and international industry customers to visit.

Guide Sensmart's latest PR series firefighter thermal camera has generated a positive response from those who have tried it on-site. This innovative product combines high resolution, a large display, different scene modes, temperature analysis capabilities, and a high level of protection. It overcomes challenges posed by extreme conditions like high temperatures, humidity, and dense smoke in fire scenes. By allowing firefighters to quickly and clearly assess their surroundings, accurately identify fires, and locate trapped individuals, this camera provides a more efficient and safer firefighting solution.

From December 4th to 7th, Big 5 Global 2023 will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center. At that time, Guide Sensmart will bring blockbuster new products and HVAC industry solutions to the exhibition. Everyone is welcome to visit stand concourse 50, hall concourse 1 to experience the benefits of infrared thermal imaging. Wonderful world!

About Guide Sensmart

Guide Sensmart manufactures systematic infrared thermal imaging products, with a marketing service network covering 70 countries and regions worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.guideir.com/.

SOURCE Guide Sensmart