Guilin Expat Invites You to Join the Street Blind Box Challenge: Discover the Unexpected Joy of Authentic Guilin!

GUILIN, China, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayte Aranalde, a Mexican content creator who has resided in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region for 14 years, recently embarked on a challenge she named "Guess What's in the Blind Box" on East West Street in Guilin. The engaging game asks visitors touring the town to correctly identify the contents of a mystery box within three tries, with the prize being the items they correctly guessed.

Mayte Aranalde, a Mexican content creator residing in Guilin, Guangxi Province, China, for 14 years, recently embarked on a unique challenge she named "Guess What's in the Blind Box" on East West Street in Guilin

Mayte crafted the promotional video in both Chinese and English and released it in two installments. By the end of April, the video had garnered 1,084,000 views and generated 93,000 engagements on Guilin's social media platforms.

Beneath the video, one of her ardent fans, Dax, commented, "It was a delightful experience, despite everyone's incorrect guesses!" Other enthusiasts echoed this sentiment, voicing their eagerness to engage in more such endeavors, with one saying, "The blind box concept was truly entertaining. I sincerely hope to witness more challenges of this kind."

In April 2022, Guilin International Media Convergence Center launched four social media accounts on Facebook (@DiscoverGuilin), Instagram (@guilinchina), X (@Guilin_China), and YouTube (@GuilinChina). The platforms featured Guilin's stunning natural scenery, captivating cityscape, robust economic growth, rich history and culture, as well as local events, presenting the city as a beautiful, culturally rich, and welcoming destination for world travelers.

The Gui Ke video series invite expats and travelers from diverse backgrounds who have made Guilin their home for years share their unique stories about the city. Through their narratives, these individuals offer a window for all to explore Guilin's rich culture.

During this year's Spring Festival, Dutch tourists Vanzantwijk and Lydia Amanda immersed themselves in a traditional Guilin New Year's Eve dinner at a bed and breakfast. They took delight in the tai chi and calligraphy demonstrations by Chen Zhonghua, the venerable 11th-generation heir to the Chen style of Chinese martial art. The pair even tried their hand at putting up a pair of couplets, practicing calligraphy, and lighting fireworks. The moments were documented and shared on Guilin's social media accounts.

By the end of April 2024, Guilin's four international media accounts had amassed a substantial online presence, boasting over 2,083 posts, achieving 99,884,000 impressions, attracting 160,000 followers, and generating over 4,431,000 interactions.

SOURCE Guilin International Media Convergence Center