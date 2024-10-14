Gunbound Returns! Gravity and Softnyx Unite to Bring Iconic Game to LATAM & SEA Players

A Strategic Partnership for a Beloved PC Online Classic

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Game Hub, a subsidiary of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY), a global leader in online game development and publishing, and Softnyx, the original creator of Gunbound, today announced a strategic partnership to bring the beloved artillery game back to players worldwide.

This collaboration represents a key milestone for both companies as they combine their respective strengths to revive a PC Online classic. Gravity brings its extensive publishing expertise, honed through successes such as the globally recognized Ragnarok Online franchise, while Softnyx contributes its deep understanding of Gunbound's gameplay and community, ensuring an authentic and engaging experience for both long-time fans and new players.

Shared Vision for Gunbound's Revival

"While Ragnarok Online has been a cornerstone of our success, we understand the importance of diversifying our game portfolio. Gunbound's strong brand and dedicated fan base align with our growth strategy. As a beloved classic that resonates with a different audience segment, we aim to rekindle the passion and excitement it once ignited among gamers, creating a fresh and engaging experience for both existing and new players.", said Harry Choi, President of Gravity Game Hub.

Gunbound, renowned for its fast-paced, competitive gameplay and vibrant community, captured the hearts of millions of players during its initial release. Recognizing the enduring popularity of the game and the strong demand from fans, Gravity sought to partner with the original creators to ensure an authentic and faithful revival.

Softnyx, with its deep understanding of the Gunbound universe and a proven track record in game development, is the ideal partner to bring this iconic game back to life. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Gravity to introduce Gunbound to a wider audience, especially in the SEA and LATAM regions. Our goal is to create an unforgettable gaming experience that captures the essence of the original while incorporating modern features and enhancements.", said Lim Choon Geun, CEO of Softnyx.

Gunbound Takes Center Stage at Brazil Game Show 2024

The recent Brazil Game Show served as the grand stage for the official unveiling of the Gravity and Softnyx partnership. During the event, thousands of fans flocked to the Gunbound booth to experience the game firsthand. A main stage presentation offered an exclusive look into the plans for Gunbound, generating immense excitement and anticipation among attendees.

A panel discussion featuring key members from both Gravity and Softnyx provided valuable insights into the development process and shared the team's vision for the game's future. The session was met with enthusiastic questions from the audience, further demonstrating the enduring appeal of Gunbound.

Pre-Register Now for Exclusive Rewards

Celebrating this momentous occasion, pre-registration for Gunbound is now open in the official website gunbound.gnjoy.asia . Players who pre-register will receive exclusive in-game rewards and gain early access to exciting updates and announcements.

As the official launch date approaches, Gravity and Softnyx are committed to delivering a Gunbound experience that surpasses expectations. The game will feature a dedicated server, fostering a strong and active community, while incorporating beloved classic elements.

About Gunbound

Genre: MMO Turn-Based Artillery Game

Platform: Microsoft Windows (PC Online Game)

Website: https://gunbound.gnjoy.asia

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gunboundggh

Discord: https://discord.gg/QMGCGQe5rg

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gunbound.ggh

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gunbound.official

About Gravity Game Hub - Publisher

Established in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte. Ltd. is a game publisher and developer focusing on online and mobile games. Gravity Game Hub is committed to delivering an interactive gaming experience and creating a dynamic community for all players in South East Asia.

About Softnyx – IP holder

Founded in April 2001, Softnyx has spent the past 20 years releasing a diverse range of online games. The company has established a unique gaming world enjoyed by 50 million users across 60 countries worldwide.

