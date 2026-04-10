BEIJING, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Güntner (www.guntner.com), a leading provider of refrigeration and air conditioning solutions, successfully participated in China Refrigeration 2026 at the Beijing Capital International Convention & Exhibition Center from April 8 to 10. Throughout the three-day event, the Güntner Asia Pacific team welcomed numerous industry partners and visitors at booth A1C79, engaging in meaningful discussions on key industry topics and showcasing the company's latest advancements in intelligent controls, heat pump technologies, and natural refrigerants.

Güntner Spotlighted Carbon Neutrality and Digital Innovation at China Refrigeration 2026

This year's exhibition, themed "Empower refrigeration and heat pump with digital intelligence for a new chapter of carbon neutrality," resonated strongly with Güntner's strategic vision and sustainability commitments in in the Asia Pacific region.

aicore™ Controls & IoT Solutions: Smarter Cooling and Smoother Operations

Güntner's aicore™ Controls & IoT Solutions have already been deployed across multiple intelligent refrigeration projects throughout the Asia Pacific region. The platform integrates Güntner's proven GMMNext controller and GHM water management controller, optimizing energy consumption during operation to enhance overall system efficiency. The newly launched aicore™ Cloud solution adds remote monitoring capabilities, enabling full lifecycle management of Güntner's outdoor equipment.

"From controllers to IoT solutions, aicore™ is a platform that makes cooling smarter and operations smoother. We're already seeing many forward-thinking customers adopt the aicore™ Cloud. For them, it's not just about reducing labor costs—it's about optimizing system performance through data-driven insights. That means lower energy consumption, longer equipment life, and ultimately, the operational certainty that our customers value most." Mr. Nguyen Hong Quang, Güntner's Sales Director for Southeast Asia, Japan, and Korea, shared real-world application examples at the exhibition, demonstrating how aicore™ delivered tangible value across diverse use cases.

Heat Pumps: Driving the Low-Carbon Transition

As the global decarbonization agenda accelerates, heat pump technology is gaining significant traction—particularly in the air-source segment. Güntner showcased its innovations in heat recovery and system efficiency, highlighting the critical role of the heat collector as the front-end component determining overall system performance.

In China, Güntner has advanced multiple heat pump projects in collaboration with local partners. A notable example is the Ordos Zero-Carbon Airport Project, which was successfully completed at the end of 2025. Güntner supplied 18 customized high-performance evaporators for this project, manufactured at its Asia Pacific facility in Indonesia. Each unit delivers 350kW of rated capacity and operates reliably under demanding conditions, with ambient temperatures as low as -12°C and evaporating temperatures reaching -18°C.

"Through close collaboration between our local technical team and our German colleagues, Güntner has built extensive hands-on experience in CO₂ heat pump technology. We're well-positioned to support more customers on their journey toward a low-carbon future—and we're always eager to share our expertise with partners across the Asia Pacific region." Mr. Youde Xiao, General Manager of Greater China, together with his technical team, presented the latest developments and application cases, illustrating how Güntner's innovations are helping Chinese customers achieve their zero-carbon goals.

Natural Refrigerants: Harnessing Nature for Greater Efficiency

As part of Güntner's 2030 sustainability commitments, the company is actively transitioning to environmentally friendly refrigerants to reduce its environmental footprint. In recent years, Güntner's laboratory efforts have focused in particular on the use of natural refrigerants. A considerable amount of work has been carried out to reduce the refrigerant charge required in natural refrigerant systems and to develop new tube geometries.

In Southern Asia—particularly in high-temperature countries like India—rapid growth in the agricultural and food processing industries is driving increasing demand for efficient refrigeration solutions. Systems utilizing natural refrigerants such as ammonia (NH₃) demonstrate clear energy efficiency advantages in these hot-climate applications.

"Güntner is committed to helping customers in the agricultural and food processing sectors reduce operating costs through natural refrigerant technologies. Our product range covers everything from blast freezers and air coolers to evaporators, offering flexible solutions for diverse applications—whether it's food processing rooms, cold storage facilities, or corridor areas." Mr. Anuj Bedi, Sales Director for Southern Asia, engaged with visitors at the exhibition, discussing technical details and industry applications, and sharing how Güntner's natural refrigerant solutions are helping customers across Southern Asia tackle high-temperature challenges.

Güntner remains dedicated to driving industry progress through innovative technologies and sustainable solutions. Its participation in China Refrigeration 2026 provided an invaluable platform to strengthen partnerships, exchange ideas, and explore pathways toward a greener future.

About Güntner

Founded in 1931 and headquartered in Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany, Güntner is a global provider of heat exchange solutions for the refrigeration and air conditioning industry. In the Asia Pacific region, Güntner operates a manufacturing facility in Indonesia and maintains a comprehensive sales and service network across key markets, including China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

SOURCE Güntner