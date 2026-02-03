Guoen Technology Advances Toward Dual Listing with Hong Kong IPO, Sets Final Offer Price at HK$36

HONG KONG, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 15, Qingdao Guoen Technology Co., Ltd. (SHE: 002768) announced that it has successfully passed the hearing of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) Main Board, marking a significant milestone in its pursuit of a dual listing on both the Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges. The company's H-share initial public offering (IPO) will be exclusively sponsored by China Merchants Securities International.

According to the updated prospectus and official announcement dated February 3, Guoen Technology has finalized the issue price of its H-shares at HK$36.00 per share, excluding relevant fees. A total of 30 million shares will be offered globally—3 million for the Hong Kong public offering and 27 million for international placement, with an over-allotment (greenshoe) option available. The Hong Kong public offering period ran from January 27 to January 30. Trading of the H-shares is scheduled to commence on February 4, 2026, on the HKEX Main Board.

This IPO is expected to raise capital primarily for the development of domestic and overseas manufacturing bases, as well as to supplement working capital—supporting the company's long-term goal of building a cross-market, globally integrated supply platform.

Founded in Qingdao, Guoen Technology is a leading player in the advanced polymer materials sector. The company operates a vertically integrated platform covering the entire value chain of high-performance plastics—from raw material polymerization to modification, compounding, and the manufacturing of end-use products. Its product portfolio spans modified plastics, composite materials, and biodegradable polymers, with strong applications in sectors such as new energy vehicles, smart manufacturing, consumer electronics, and healthcare.

Notably, Guoen is accelerating investment into strategic materials such as PEEK (polyether ether ketone), a high-performance engineering thermoplastic widely used in aerospace, medical devices, and robotics. The company has announced plans to establish 1,000-ton annual PEEK production capacity, positioning itself at the forefront of domestic innovation and import substitution in this field.

This is a critical step for Guoen Technology to deepen capital market access, enhance international brand recognition, and advance its ambition to become a global materials technology platform.

SOURCE Qingdao Guoen Technology Co.,Ltd.