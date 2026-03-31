Guotai Haitong Began to See "1+1>2" Synergy in 2025 Results

HONG KONG, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 31 March, Guotai Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (referred to as "the Company") held 2025 Annual Results Announcement in Hong Kong. Chairman Zhu Jian, President Li Junjie, and certain senior management members attended the meeting to present the Company's 2025 annual results and engage in thorough discussions with investors on topics such as building a first-class investment bank, unlocking merger synergies, future strategic planning, and international business layout. The meeting was chaired by Nie Xiaogang, Vice President, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary to the Board of the Company.

The meeting began with a presentation of the Company's operating results for FY2025. Over the past year, as the largest A+H bilateral market merger by absorption in the history of China's capital market, the Company efficiently completed the transaction closing and orderly advanced the post-merger integration. Building on the stronger capabilities and resource endowment following the merger, the Company actively served the major development strategies of the country and Shanghai, diligently advanced the "Five Key Essays of Finance" (namely Sci-Tech Finance, Green Finance, Inclusive Finance, Pension Finance, and Digital Finance) and focused on improving the quality and efficiency of operation and management. The Company achieved historic highs in both asset scale and operating performance, initially achieving "1+1>2" synergy. In 2025, the Company's total assets at the end of the year reached RMB2.11 trillion, up by 102% from the end of 2024, and its net assets attributable to the parent were RMB330.4 billion, up by 93% from the end of 2024, both ranking first in the industry, demonstrating more robust and stronger capital strength. The Company achieved operating revenue of RMB63.1 billion, up by 87% year-on-year; net profit attributable to the parent of RMB27.8 billion, a year-on-year increase of 114%, and net profit attributable to the parent excluding non-recurring gains and losses of RMB21.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 72%. Multiple business indicators, including brokerage, credit, investment banking, and institutional services, ranked first in the industry, demonstrating more professional and comprehensive service capabilities. The Company maintained the highest international credit rating among Chinese securities firms, its MSCI ESG rating remained the highest among global peers of AAA, and it received the highest rating in the industry's corporate culture development practice assessment for 5 consecutive years. It was also successfully included in major indices such as the CSI A500, SSE 50, FTSE China A50, and FTSE China 50, reflecting more intensive and efficient operational management.

Furthermore, the meeting outlined the company's dividend distribution plan for 2025. The company has been highly committed to delivering returns to shareholders, consistently maintaining a high proportion and high frequency of dividend payments. The company has implemented an interim dividend payment for the second consecutive year, and the proposed annual cash dividend is 5 yuan per 10 shares, totaling RMB8.8 billion yuan in cash dividends. Combined with RMB1.2 billion yuan spent on share repurchases during the year, the total return to shareholders amounts to 10 billion yuan, which represents 47% of the annual net profit attributable to the parent excluding non-recurring gains and losses, keeping the dividend payout ratio at a relatively high level.

Zhu Jian provided an outlook on the Company's development plan during the "15th Five-Year Plan" period. He pointed out that the "15th Five-Year Plan" period is a critical stage for advancing Chinese-style modernization and accelerating the building of China into a leading financial powerhouse, as well as a pivotal period for comprehensively deepening capital market reforms and expediting the cultivation of first-class investment banks. Standing at a new starting point and embarking on a new journey, the Company has formulated a new three-year strategic plan (2026-2028). This plan clarifies the strategic goal of achieving "comprehensive domestic leadership and outstanding international characteristics", striving to become a leader in comprehensive strength, a pioneer in innovation and transformation, and a model for fulfilling its functions within the domestic securities industry, and to be at the international forefront in terms of strategic capabilities, professional standards, corporate governance, compliance and risk control, talent pool, and corporate culture. Looking ahead, the Company will remain anchored to its vision of "becoming a first-class investment bank with international competitiveness and market leadership". It will keep in mind its role and positioning as a "leading institution", closely adhere to the main line of serving national strategies and the real economy, seize the opportunities presented by the comprehensive deepening of capital market reforms, actively deliver on the "Five Key Essays of Finance", and strive to serve as a "service provider" for direct financing, a "gatekeeper" of the capital market, and a "manager" of social wealth, thereby contributing even more to Chinese-style modernization and the building of China into a leading financial powerhouse.

Li Junjie introduced the specific development initiatives of the Company for 2026. He stated that this year marks the first year of the "15th Five-Year Plan" and a crucial year for the Company to launch its new three-year strategic plan and deepen its integrated development. Guided by the new three-year plan and with high-quality development as its main focus, the Company will seize market opportunities, continue to unlock the integration synergies, and strive to enhance its core business capabilities and overall profitability. In terms of integration, first, the Company will accelerate the integrated development of its subsidiaries by strengthening overall planning and expediting the finalization and implementation of relevant plans. Second, it will continue to unlock the integration synergies of the parent company by steadily and orderly migrating users on client-side APPs, and by making solid progress in areas such as unlocking potential, enhancing value, and reducing costs through consolidation. In terms of operational management, first, the Company strive to make new achievements in promoting the customer service system construction, fully seizing market opportunities to promote the realization of incremental expansion, quality improvement, and efficiency enhancement in customer operations; second, the Company strive to achieve new breakthroughs in promoting cross-border integration, better coordinating domestic and overseas resources to enhance international operational capabilities; third, the Company strive to deliver new results in promoting intelligent applications, accelerating the implementation of scenario-based applications to empower integrated operations through platforms.

This meeting was the Company's first annual results announcement since the merger and was held in a hybrid format combining an on-site meeting with a webcast. It attracted investors and analysts from nearly 100 renowned institutions, including JP Morgan, Citigroup, UBS, Bank of America, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, AXA and CITIC Securities. The meeting was open to all domestic and overseas investors through a bilingual (Chinese and English) live broadcast, garnering widespread attention, which further enhanced the Company's global investor coverage and international brand influence.

CONTACT: Kelly Fung, [email protected]

SOURCE Guotai Haitong Securities Co., Ltd.