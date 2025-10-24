Gushengtang TCM and 1doc Form Strategic Partnership to Establish Singapore's Integrated TCM Service Model

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gushengtang TCM officially launched its "Master TCM AI" system at GovWare 2025 on October 22. The launch coincides with a strategic partnership with 1doc and a signed agreement with August Global Partners (AGP) for strategic investment, supporting the shift toward evidence-based integrative medicine.

Mr Tu Zhiliang, Founder & Chairman of Gushengtang Holdings Ltd (Second from right) & Dr Lam, Co-Founder & Chairman of 1doc (Second from left) at the GovWare 2025 Signing Ceremony

Gushengtang's senior leadership, including Founder and Chairman Tu Zhiliang, Group Vice President Zheng Xiang and Vice President Vicky Liem, Chief Technology Officer Hu Zhongkai, and Southeast Asia Vice General Manager Shen Lin, were present at the launch event.

MASTER TCM AI: CLINICAL SUPPORT FOR TCM PHYSICIANS

The Gushengtang Master TCM AI is built on clinical experience data collected over 30 years from 10 TCM masters, including National Master TCM Physician Shi Qi, National Famous TCM Physician Cai Gan, Guangdong Famous TCM Physician Ding Guo'an, oncology specialist He Yonghe, Guangdong Famous TCM Physician Huang Suiping, National TCM Expert Li Haisong, Guangdong Famous TCM Physician Li Hao, classical formula specialist Ouyang Weiquan, Guangdong Famous TCM Physician Ruan Yan, and Shanghai Famous TCM Physician Xu Zhenye. The system covers eight core specialties including oncology, dermatology, gastroenterology, otolaryngology, andrology, psychology and sleep medicine, classical formula medicine, and orthopedics.

The system uses experts' diagnostic approaches, case studies, and syndrome differentiation logic as core data. The Gushengtang Master TCM AI supports the management of follow-up consultations and consistency in assisted diagnostic results.

In terms of functional design, the Gushengtang Master TCM AI supports five key phases: "symptom collection - medical record generation - assisted syndrome differentiation - assisted prescription - post-consultation follow-up," creating a diagnostic and treatment chain from initial patient consultation to recovery follow-up.

For TCM physicians, the Master TCM AI serves as a clinical assistant, helping TCM physicians formulate treatment plans and support clinical capability development. For patients, it tracks treatment effects and provides health recommendations.

About Gushengtang

Founded in 2010 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2021 (Stock Code: 02273.HK), Gushengtang operates over 80 clinics and hospitals across China and Singapore, supported by more than 40,000 TCM physicians. In 2024 alone, the group served 5.4 million patient consultations. Gushengtang's mission is: "Making TCM an integral part of mainstream medicine worldwide," anchored in its founding values: "Trusted Physicians, Reliable Medicine."

About 1doc

1doc is a Singapore-based medical group offering Personalised, Predictive, and Preventive (3P) care, supported by artificial intelligence and digital health technologies. A subsidiary of IAPPS Health Group (IHG), 1doc provides integrated care across clinical, wellness, corporate and community settings. At the centre of 1doc's operations is the AI Health Network™, a secure, cloud-based platform that connects patients, healthcare providers, data, and devices through modular digital solutions.

SOURCE Gushengtang Holdings Ltd