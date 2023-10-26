GWM Hosts Exclusive Test Drive with Overseas Investors to Co-create Best Cars for Users

BAODING, China , Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 24th, GWM extended invitations to overseas investors for a unique experience, including test drives of the entire product family, a visit to the technology center in Baoding, and a firsthand look at the rollout of 10,000 GWM HAVAL H6 vehicles destined for the Brazilian market.

This event showcased a range of cutting-edge models, including brand new PHEV and BEV new energy products designed for the Chinese market, the GWM ORA 07, GWM TANK 500, GWM POER Shanhai, GWM TANK 400, GWM HAVAL Menglong, and more. Investors were also provided with special access to explore FTXT, SVOLT, the ecosystem enterprises and the R&D center of GWM .

Investors had the unique opportunity to experience these advanced car models, yet to be released to the market, gaining a profound understanding of the company's remarkable capabilities. As vital partners in GWM's development, investors expressed their deep appreciation and confidence in the company's products, commending its innovative prowess and future potential. GWM is committed to continued collaboration with investors to deliver more new energy products that cater to the specific needs of the market, supporting the success of these products in the fiercely competitive industry.

Positioned as a leader in the electrification era, GWM actively aligns itself with international trends and showcases its competitive edge. The company recognizes that the future of the automotive industry is intricately linked with the principles of sustainable development and environmental protection. Consequently, GWM is resolute in its journey towards new energy, not only to meet future environmental requirements but also to address consumers' pressing demands for eco-friendly and efficient energy solutions.

GWM is committed to solidifying its leading role in the global automobile market and expanding its footprint in new energy development to countries such as Australia, Brazil, Thailand, Chile, Germany, and more. This strategic expansion highlights the company's remarkable expertise in the new energy sector and establishes a strong foundation for its sustainable growth in the global market.

GWM's sales of new energy vehicles continue to surge, with the first three quarters of this year witnessing a remarkable 75.77% year-on-year increase, reaching 170,346 units. This impressive growth reflects the company's comprehensive foray into the new energy vehicle segment and the market's enthusiastic endorsement of its products.

GWM acknowledges that investor trust is pivotal to its ongoing success and will work tirelessly to foster closer partnerships with investors in the future, sharing new opportunities and navigating challenges together. The company is confident in the future performance of the global new energy vehicle market and eagerly anticipates collaboratively building a greener and more sustainable future with its valued investors.

