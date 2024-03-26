GWM makes a stunning appearance at the Bangkok International Motor Show, accelerating the brand's ecological globalization

BAODING, China, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 25th, GWM debuted at the Bangkok International Motor Show in Thailand and showcased a number of leading new energy models, bringing the ultimate driving experience to local consumers through differentiated technical value and experience perception.

At the press conference, GWM presented the GWM SAHAR POER model for the Thai market and announced its pre-sale. GWM POER has always been the leader of pickup trucks in China, with a market share of more than 50% and global sales of more than 2.55 million units. The GWM SAHAR POER HEV is both the beginning of a new era and a tribute to tradition. It is the first and only hybrid pickup truck model in the Thai market today, and it will redefine the pickup truck market in Thailand.

Under the strategic guidance of long-termism, GWM has been practicing the strategy of " ecological globalization", and has been playing a leading role in the localization of R&D and production, as well as the development of new energy ecosystem and the innovation of marketing model. Over the past three years, GWM has not only been known as the Chinese new energy vehicle brand with the earliest and most comprehensive layout in Thailand's automotive market, but also recognized as the pioneer brand of new energy in the market and the most popular brand among users. The profound reason behind this is that GWM brings emotional value to users with premium category products and continuously improves local service quality.

In addition to the key launches of the three main models at the Bangkok International Motor Show, GWM also presented the full range of the brand's new energy product line, deepening its brand image and customer service, and demonstrating the concrete development practice of the brand's "long-termism" strategy.

With high-quality products as the foundation of brand development, GWM continues to develop user services and strengthen the construction of user brand and owner community. GWM has created user activity IPs, gathered owner resources, shaped the ecology of GWM owner community, and launched diversified activities in Thailand, the Middle East, Latin America and other global markets to attract the attention of consumers around the world.

In the future, GWM will continue to pay close attention to the global market and user needs, promote high-quality globalization of the brand, and practice "long-termism" with actual development. GWM will achieve better market performance while deepening its "ecological globalization" strategy.

SOURCE Great Wall Motor