GXS Bank and Lion Global Investors launch new multi-asset fund exclusive to GXS Invest

GXS Bank also enhances GXS Invest with four additional funds

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GXS Bank and Lion Global Investors (LGI) have come together to launch the LionGlobal Dynamic Core Income Fund SGD, a new multi-asset fund designed to help retail investors capture opportunities across volatile market cycles.

At launch, the fund is exclusively distributed by GXS Bank as GXS Invest Diversified. Retail investors can invest into the fund through GXS Invest, the digital bankʼs investment platform that is embedded within the GXS Bank app.

The LionGlobal Dynamic Core Income Fund SGD offers investors a simple and globally diversified portfolio, investing across asset classes including equities, bonds, commodities and cash through a combination of unit trusts and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The fund is dynamically-managed by LGI, one of Southeast Asiaʼs leading asset managers. This dynamic approach allows the investment team to adjust the portfolio in response to changing market conditions, including economic developments and geopolitical uncertainties. For example, the fund may increase exposure to certain asset classes, regions or sectors when new opportunities arise.

To guide these decisions, LGI uses an in-house investment framework that combines data-driven insights with the experience of its portfolio managers. This balanced approach helps the team respond to market changes in a timely and considered way, while keeping the portfolio aligned with long-term growth objectives.

Ms Jenn Ong, Group Head of Retail at GXS Bank, said, "Investing can be daunting, especially in volatile markets where it can be difficult to identify opportunities without taking the time to research and understand what you are investing in.

The LionGlobal Dynamic Core Income Fund SGD is the result of our shared goal with Lion Global Investors to take the stress out of investing for the everyday investor, so that they do not need to fret over making tactical investment choices during volatile market conditions. With GXS Invest, they simply need to choose the investment option that best meets their risk tolerance and investment objectives. The teams of experts behind the funds we have curated will do the rest."

Mr Darius Foo, Head of Distribution Business at Lion Global Investors said, "Todayʼs investors are looking for clarity, diversification and resilience in their portfolios. The LionGlobal Dynamic Core Income Fund is designed to address these needs through its simple yet diversified solution that combines active and passive strategies, supporting investors in navigating market uncertainty while staying focused on long-term growth. We are pleased to partner with GXS Bank to make LionGlobal Dynamic Core Income Fund accessible to a broader group of investors."

GXS Bank expands its suite of funds in GXS Invest

GXS Bankʼs collaboration with LGI comes as the digital bank expands its suite of investment options in GXS Invest, to meet the varying risk appetites and investment objectives of retail investors in Singapore. GXS Invest launched in 2025 with the Fullerton SGD Cash Fund to provide consumers with a low-risk entry into money market investments.



New!

GXS Invest Cash Plus GXS Invest Bond GXS Invest Diversified *An exclusive collaboration between GXS Bank and Lion Global Investors GXS Invest Growth GXS Invest Gold *Singaporeʼs first physical gold fund GXS Invest Fund Fullerton SGD Cash Fund - Class G Fullerton Short Term Interest Rate C LionGlobal Dynamic Core Income Fund - SGD (Acc) Fullerton Lux Funds Global Absolute Alpha A LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold Fund SGD-H (Acc) About the fund Capital preservation with stable price movement Targets higher yield potential than cash



Low volatility with a focus on quality short-dated bonds Invests in global stocks and bonds with dynamic allocation automatically adjusted to market conditions Invests in top-performing global stocks



Focus on high conviction ideas and managed by an experienced team Provides access to "safe-havenˮ assets Risk level Very low Minimal price movements, focuses on capital preservation Low to medium Focuses on consistency but may experience short-term fluctuations Medium to high Expect more noticeable ups & downs in the event of market shifts High Higher growth potential with the expectation of large market swings Very high Highly tactical or concentrated with the possibility of large price volatility

To start investing through GXS Invest, consumers can sign up for a GXS Bank account through the GXS Bank app. More information on GXS Invest can be found at https://gxs.com.sg/invest.

About GXS Bank

GXS Bank is a digital bank focused on making banking better for the everyday consumer and businesses.

The Bank aims to improve financial inclusion and to drive financial revolution for its customers through the secure and ethical use of technology and data.

GXS Bank holds a banking licence issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. It is owned by a consortium consisting of Grab Holdings Inc. – Southeast Asiaʼs leading super app, and Singtel – Asiaʼs leading communications technology group.

As part of a regional network of digital banks, GXS Bank also works closely with GXBank, its digital bank subsidiary in Malaysia and Superbank, a digital bank in Indonesia in whom the Bank has a minority stake.

About Lion Global Investors Limited

Lion Global Investors Limited (Co Reg No. 198601745D) is a part of Great Eastern Holdings and a member of the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OCBC) Group. Established since 1986, it is a leading and one of the largest asset management companies in Southeast Asia, uniquely positioned to provide Asian equities and fixed income strategies and funds to both institutional and retail investors. As at 31 March 2026, our assets under management (AUM) stands at S$74.5 billion (US$57.8 billion). www.lionglobalinvestors.com

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SOURCE GXS Bank