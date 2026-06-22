H3 Zoom Closes Oversubscribed USD$3.6 Million Series A Round to Scale AI-Powered Inspection Intelligence Across Asia

Final close adds AC S525, Moringa Ventures and Lotus One Investment, following AngelCentral's member-led syndication and earlier participation from JRE VENTURES, SGInnovate and M7 Holdings

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H3 Zoom, a Singapore-based deep tech company specialising in AI-powered inspection and asset intelligence for the built environment and critical infrastructure, today announced the final close of its oversubscribed USD$3.6 million Series A funding round.

The round was led by JRE VENTURES, the corporate venture capital arm of East Japan Railway Company, with participation from SGInnovate and M7 Holdings. Following its earlier first close of USD$1.8 million, H3 Zoom subsequently secured additional investment through an AngelCentral member-led syndication via AC S525, bringing the round to USD$2.1 million. The company has now completed its final close with further participation from Moringa Ventures and Lotus One Investment, bringing total Series A funding to USD$3.6 million.

The oversubscribed round reflects growing investor confidence in H3 Zoom's role in transforming how buildings, infrastructure and critical assets are inspected, maintained and managed. By combining AI, computer vision, proprietary vision-language models, robotics-enabled data capture and enterprise inspection workflows, H3 Zoom is helping asset owners, operators and regulators move from manual, fragmented inspection processes to scalable, traceable and data-driven asset intelligence.

The funding will support H3 Zoom's continued expansion across Asia, with a focus on Japan, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore and Southeast Asia. It will also be used to accelerate product development, strengthen engineering capabilities, deepen enterprise go-to-market execution, and expand integrations across the building and infrastructure lifecycle.

Scaling AI-Driven Infrastructure Inspection

Founded in 2016, H3 Zoom develops AI-powered inspection and asset-intelligence software for the built environment. Its platform brings together proprietary AI models, computer vision, drones, robotics-enabled data capture and inspection workflow automation to help asset owners, developers, facility managers, contractors and infrastructure operators reduce inspection cost and time, improve safety, and make asset decisions based on structured data.

H3 Zoom's technology has been deployed across high-rise buildings, commercial properties, institutional assets, transport-related infrastructure and public-sector environments. Its solutions support customers in moving from labor-intensive manual inspections to more consistent, standards-aligned and data-driven inspection workflows.

In April 2026, AngelCentral announced that it had facilitated a member-led syndication into H3 Zoom, highlighting the company's traction with major industry players in Singapore, its repeat-business potential and its regional growth prospects. The syndication further strengthened H3 Zoom's Series A round and reflected continued investor interest in startups applying AI to real-world operating challenges in infrastructure, buildings and enterprise workflows.

"This oversubscribed Series A close is a strong validation of H3 Zoom's mission to turn building and infrastructure data into actionable intelligence," said Shaun Koo, CEO & Founder of H3 Zoom. "We are grateful for the continued support from JRE VENTURES, SGInnovate and M7 Holdings, and for the backing from AngelCentral's member-led syndicate via AC S525. We are also pleased to welcome Moringa Ventures and Lotus One Investment as new partners in this next phase of growth. With this capital, we will accelerate our AI roadmap, deepen enterprise integrations, and scale across key Asian markets where infrastructure safety, asset resilience and inspection productivity are becoming increasingly important."

Strategic Support for Regional Expansion

"H3 Zoom embodies the next generation of social infrastructure transformation through the power of AI. For the JR East Group, ensuring the safe and sustainable operation of diverse assets, including railways, stations, commercial facilities and hotels, is a shared priority across our businesses. H3 Zoom's technology directly contributes to addressing these challenges. Through this investment, we aim to accelerate H3 Zoom's business expansion and proof-of-concept activities in the Japanese market, while exploring broader collaboration opportunities across Southeast Asia. We strongly believe that H3 Zoom's data-driven approach to infrastructure management will play a vital role in building a safer and more sustainable society," said Junichi Eto, Managing Director, JRE VENTURES.

"SGInnovate is committed to supporting Singapore-based deep tech startups as they scale beyond our shores. H3 Zoom is a strong example of how AI-powered innovations can address critical global challenges in infrastructure safety, resilience and sustainability. We are excited to back their journey as they expand into new markets and continue to strengthen their technological capabilities," said Hsien-Hui Tong, Executive Director – Investments, SGInnovate.

"Shaun's vision to transform the entire building lifecycle into a more sustainable, efficient and safer process aligns with M7's goal to support companies and founders that create sustainable solutions for some of the world's most pressing problems," said Anthony Manna, Chairman, M7 Holdings.

"I was not only impressed by the concept, but most of all by the traction the company had already," said Marnix Beugel, AngelCentral syndicate lead for H3 Zoom. "H3 Zoom has demonstrated strong customer traction, repeat-business potential and regional growth momentum, supported by a leadership team that has adapted and refined its strategy to meet real market needs."

"H3 Zoom sits at the intersection of AI and critical infrastructure. As asset owners increasingly seek safer, more efficient and more scalable inspection solutions, we believe the company is well positioned to become a category leader in inspection intelligence," said Zoe Yuan, Investment Director, Lotus One Investment.

"As infrastructure across the world's-built environment ages and labor constraints intensify, asset owners are increasingly seeking technologies that improve safety, efficiency and decision-making at scale. H3 Zoom is building the intelligence layer for infrastructure by combining AI, computer vision and operational workflows that help owners unlock more value from their assets over time. At Moringa Ventures, we invest in deep technologies that provide game-changing solutions to the world's most challenging problems, and we are excited to support H3 Zoom as it scales across the region," said Theodora Lai, Partner & Co-Founder, Moringa Ventures.

Transforming Building Inspections in Singapore

In Singapore, H3 Zoom's AI-powered inspection platform has supported faster, safer and more consistent façade inspections across commercial, institutional and public-sector assets.

Through drone-based data capture, AI-assisted defect analytics and standardized reporting workflows, H3 Zoom helps asset owners and operators reduce inspection time, improve report turnaround, lower operational and access costs, and reduce reliance on prolonged work-at-height activities.

The platform also supports standards-aligned reporting workflows for regulatory inspection requirements, including Singapore's Building and Construction Authority Periodic Façade Inspection framework.

H3 Zoom's deployment track record demonstrates how AI-powered inspection intelligence can help asset owners achieve measurable efficiency gains while supporting safer, more sustainable infrastructure management.

Looking Ahead

With the Series A round completed, H3 Zoom will accelerate software and Service-as-Software growth across Japan, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore and Southeast Asia.

The company will also fast-track its AI roadmap, including the development of its AI Engineering Co-Pilot, multimodal inspection workflows combining 360° imagery and voice notes, enterprise-grade APIs, and robotics-assisted inspection capabilities designed to help surface asset issues faster, more safely and more consistently for engineering review.

H3 Zoom's long-term ambition is to become Asia-Pacific's vertically integrated operating layer for inspection intelligence, enabling asset owners, engineers, contractors and facility managers to collaborate on a shared data layer where inspection data compounds over time, decisions become traceable, and maintenance actions can be converted into measurable operational outcomes.

About H3 Zoom

H3 Zoom builds AI-powered inspection and asset-intelligence software for the built environment. Since 2016, its Façade Inspector and Interior Inspector products have helped asset owners, developers, contractors and facility managers move from manual checks to data-driven, standards-aligned reporting and portfolio analytics across Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong SAR and Southeast Asia.

H3 Zoom helps reduce inspection cost and time while improving safety, compliance and operational visibility.

Connect with us at: https://www.h3zoom.ai

About JRE VENTURES

JRE VENTURES is the corporate venture capital arm of East Japan Railway Company, JR East. Headquartered in Singapore, the firm drives startup investments and business co-creation across Asia. Leveraging JR East Group's extensive assets, including railway networks, station spaces, commercial facilities and digital platforms, JRE VENTURES partners with innovative startups to create new value and business opportunities.

Connect with us at: https://jreventures.com/

About SGInnovate

SGInnovate is a deep tech ecosystem builder and investor backed by the Singapore Government. Its expertise and approach combine investments, talent development and community-building to catalyse the translation of emerging technologies into tomorrow's opportunities. Through its Deep Tech Central platform, SGInnovate connects individuals, founders and companies to specialised resources and opportunities across technological domains and stages of growth.

Connect with us at: https://www.sginnovate.com

About M7 Holdings

M7 Holdings, LLC is a family investment office based in Akron, Ohio, United States. Through its venture capital arm, M7 Ace Neo, M7 focuses on early-stage investments across agricultural technology, clean technology, deep technology, robotics and artificial intelligence. M7 supports companies and founders creating sustainable solutions for global challenges, including food security, environmental sustainability and technological advancement.

About AngelCentral

AngelCentral is an active community of angel investors in Southeast Asia. It organises curated pitch sessions, angel education workshops and syndication administration services to support angel investors and high-growth startups.

The idea for AngelCentral started around 2017 as a community initiative by its partners to share their personal experiences and lessons learned on angel investing. Following early validation, AngelCentral was officially incorporated in February 2018 with the mission of building a community of effective angel investors in Southeast Asia. Since inception, AngelCentral has trained more than 1,000 angels, and its members have invested more than S$40 million into startups regionally.

Connect with us at: https://www.angelcentral.co

About Moringa Ventures

Moringa Ventures is a Singapore-based deep-tech venture builder backed by Tembusu Partners. Moringa Ventures bridges capital, expertise and commercialisation support to help visionary founders build systems that scale. The firm invests with deep conviction in transformative technologies across AI/ML, advanced materials, cybersecurity, space and communications, robotics, energy, health and biotechnology.

For more information, visit: https://www.moringa-ventures.com

About Lotus One Investment

Lotus One Investment is a Singapore-based single-family investment office with a diversified global investment portfolio. Through its Growth Investments platform, Lotus invests in category-defining companies across artificial intelligence, healthcare and medtech, deep technology, cybersecurity, climate technology, aerospace and defense, and fintech infrastructure.

Lotus backs visionary founders building transformative technologies, providing long-term capital to help innovative companies scale globally.

Connect with us at: https://lotussingapore.com/

SOURCE H3 Zoom